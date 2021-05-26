50 Extension Homemakers Club
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Deloris Tays gave devotions by reading “The Best Knowledge” from the Quiet Hour.
For Cultural Arts, she showed an antique teapot and bowl with roses.
Judy Kessens read the Thought of the Month, “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.”
Everyone read the Song of the Month, “Mama Liked the Roses” (an Elvis Presley song).
Deloris had a birthday in May.
Members answered roll by sharing a special memory of their mothers.
Bertha read the secretary’s report in Juanita Israel’s absence then gave a treasurer’s report.
There was no unfinished business to discuss.
For new business, Isabelle noted that workers are still needed for the fair. For sewing day, there were two sergers and three sewing machines used. One hundred sixty pairs of boys shorts are in various stages of completion; 300 pairs are needed.
Isabelle, Patti, and Mary Ann Shafer traveled to Lawrenceburg to collect 300 pillowcase dresses and 300 pairs of boys shorts made by a group of ladies there for donation to the Operation Christmas Child boxes here.
Isabelle read the article “Eat Right” from the front page of the Homemaker’s Hotline for Health & Safety.
Following the Club Prayer, Isabelle distributed the lesson “Diets – Which Are Fads and Which Are Sustainable?” for us to read on our own.
Judy will host the June 16 meeting, and Juanita will present the lesson.
