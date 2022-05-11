Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. April 20 at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag. For Devotions, Irene Tebbe read a poem titled “Hope Is” by Clay Harrison. Rosemary Schroeder gave the Thought of the Month, “Very little is needed to make a happy life, it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking,” by Marcus Aurelius.
Six members answered Roll Call by telling of their Easter celebration plans. Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the March meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report. All joined in singing the Song of the Month, “Singin' in the Rain.”
We were all reminded of the Operation Christmas Child Sewing Day on May 6 at the Extension office. Also coming up is the United Fund Strawberry Festival on June 10. We are to come to the Presbyterian Church at 7 a.m. to help cut up strawberries. Don’t forget your knife!
Our club will be the hostess at the Decatur County Fair Farm and Home Building on July 13.
For Cultural Arts, Irene Tebbe brought in wooden replicas made at Kramer Kreations of the former St. Mary’s Church and School. For Health & Safety Theresa Ripperger read an article titled “What’s so great about fermented foods?” such as sauerkraut and yogurt.
The Lesson was on Forgetfullness: Knowing when to ask for help.
The meeting was closed with members singing together the Club Prayer.
For refreshments Irene served pineapple cake and zucchini cookies. The 50/50 was won by Rosemary Schroeder. Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. May 18 at the Senior Center and the lesson will be on “Eating Healthy After 50.”
Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met April 25 at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum in the upstairs gathering room. Eleven members were present with two children, Nora and Logan Mang. We were so pleased that Mollie Hunter was able to bring Marge Hunter to this meeting, too.
The DAR Opening Ritual was led by Regent Cindy Beard, with Linda Volk serving as chaplain, and members responding. Cindy Grote led us in singing The Star Spangled Banner, and she plans to be in the chorus for the state conference in May. We will be celebrating the chapter’s 115th birthday today, as we were organized on April 16, 1907.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel gave her March meeting report. Treasurer Sharon Mang gave her report, with approval given of both. We sang happy Birthday to Lois Laskowski who will be 90 years young in May. Bicentennial princesses included Claire Mang, 1st runner-up and granddaughter of Sharon, and Katherine Maddux, 2nd runner-up and granddaughter of Cindy G.
Associate member, Sandy Wilhoit shared a Minute Moment via email about her former piano teacher, Florine Annette Tillson, who had been a member of Lone Tree. Diana Springmier and Marge had also been former students.
Cindy B. presented Registrar Julie Pyland a certificate for completing the Member’s Course Training. Mollie read the President General’s Report. For National Defense report, Cindy B. read a newspaper article written by Pat Smith entitled, “Decatur County Women During World War l,’ that was in a recent special Daily News insert. Cindy B. also read excerpts from Lone Tree Chapter Minutes Record Books of 1966, ’76, ’86, and ’87.
For a Women’s Health Minute, Cindy G. told us to keep moving each day, especially as we age to make our daily life better. We need to find a way that works for us. Cindy B. gave a Conservation Minute, mentioning that Earth Day was April 22nd. She shared information about pollinators and gave a pollinator mix of flower seeds to anyone who wanted to plant these.
Honor Flight Thank You cards can be brought to our next meeting and given to Julie. We signed seventeen cards for the county high school graduates who will be entering the military. These cards will be in the senior envelope packets that they will be receiving at the end of the school year from North Decatur, Greensburg, and South Decatur. Following the guidelines of the schools, we do not know the names of these students but wish them well with his/her military choice.
Sharon told us about desserts from the 1907 era for an American Heritage Minute that included gingersnaps from the Pennsylvania Dutch and German people using no eggs and were more like a cracker. Plus, she told about Apple Brown Betty that used stale bread to make.
Diana gave a Decatur County Bicentennial update, telling of the upcoming township tours on May 14th and the 21st. A free driving booklet to guide you for these afternoon tours will be available soon at the Historical Museum. The Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran is scheduled for Thursday, April 28th, at the Greensburg Adult Center that Julie has organized. Several of our members will be there to help in any way we can.
Cindy B. read the State Conference proposed amendments for our discussion. We look forward to hearing from Julie and Cindy G.’s experiences at conference. We approved to bring donations of paper products for the Agape Center to our May meeting. These can include such items as toilet paper, paper towels, and Kleenex tissues.
For our program, we traveled back to 1907 and learned about our Chapter’s Founding officers with a quiz prepared by Sharon. The founding officers were Organizing Regent, Mrs. Eusbia Craven; Organizing Vice-Regent, Mrs. Lizzie Woodfill Turner; Recording Secretary, Miss Emma A. Donnell; Corresponding Secretary Mrs. Pearl Kitchin Woodfill; Registrar, Miss Elizabeth Shirk; Historian, Miss Sue Montgomery; Treasurer, Mrs.Eliza Talbot Wolverton.
Cindy B. told of various things had we lived in 1907. These included the average life span was 47 years old, 2 out of every 10 adults could not read or write, and only 6 percent of all Americans had graduated from high school. Crossword puzzles and iced tea had not been invented or discovered. More than 95% of all births took place in the home. Marijuana, heroin, and morphine were all available over the counter at local drugstores.
Refreshments of gingersnaps and Apple Brown Betty (from Sharon’s recipe files), lemonade, and water were provided by hostesses Sharon and Cindy B. Each of us received a packet of Hershey Kisses that were first made in 1907.
Our next meeting will be Monday, May 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Diana Springmier’s home. Refreshments will be by Janet and Julie, Patriot Minute by Julie, American History by Vicki. Lois will delight us with a surprise program.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017, or lonetreechapterdar@gmail.com.
Symrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club
The Symrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met April 19 at St.Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Mayor Marsh presented to our group. He talked about the meaning behind the Inclusion Park project and let us know that anyone is able to use the park as well! He also talked about his background and his journey on becoming the Mayor of Greensburg. Any questions we had for him were answered and extra information was shared as well.
Our group was told to bring as many pennies as possible to play Penny Bingo. Recreation leader Alex Tebbe was the Bingo caller. All of the pennies were added up to a total of $73.48 which will be donated to the Inclusion Park! The Symrna Guys And Gals had so much fun playing Penny Bingo and prizes were also involved for the winners!
President Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with Alan Lecher leading the American Pledge and Makayla Tebbe leading the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by the question, “What is your favorite restaurant?” Chase Christianson gave us the secretary’s report by reading last meetings minutes following with Katie Spreckelson giving the treasurers report.
New business included the 4-H Academy being available online, the Drop/Add will be available online until May 15.
Old business included that the record books and sheets need to be picked up and call the extension office if you need to get yours ready and if anyone else needs to go through the YQCA presentation it will need to be done online by May 15th. The Health and Safety Report was given by Alan Lecher on Basic Firearm Safety. Fun Facts included Claire Mang sharing fun facts about Mayor Marsh and Makayla Tebbe giving fun facts about animals and humans as well! Mason Burkhart gave devotions on Passion and Power. Demonstrations included Alan Lecher with how to make a bouquet, Claire Mang on how to draw a scarecrow, Mason Burkhart on his journey with tearing his ACL and how it heals, Alexis Turner on how to write in cursive, and Clare Spreckelson on how to plant a seed and how it grows. The Lechers and the Dwengers provided refreshments for this meeting.
The next meeting is May 17 with John Berkemeier giving a presentation on gun safety.
Zeta Tau
On Wednesday, April 13, Zeta Tau members met at Milroy United Methodist Church. Mary Ann Crisman and Nicki Hall had a tasty meal for the members.
The meeting was opened by President Mary Ann Crisman. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter's monthly reports. The 2022-2023 Project & General budgets were presented. Historian chair, Dana Fussner, is working on a new book for the chapter. Lisa Switzer, Nominations chair, presented the slate of officers for 2022-2023. Publicity chair, Eleanor Columbe, stated that the report for the March meeting was sent to the Daily News, Rushville Recorder, and the chapter's Facebook page.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. The Community Club Calendar committee is working on the 2023 calendar. Cards for a Cause are available for sale. They are pretty keepsake boxes of 30 beautiful handcrafted and printed cards for $30, making each card a $1. Message us on our Zeta Tau chapter Facebook page for more information and purchasing. Our chapter plans to participate in the garage sale at the Me & My Sister's Flea Market in Shelbyville on Saturday, May 14.
Zeta Tau will be hosting the 2022 National Convention. Members are working to make it a fantastic convention! We will travel to the Muncie Convention Center on April 30 to make sure we all understand the center and where things will take place.
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter's project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
