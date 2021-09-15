Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met September 7 at the Decatur County Historical Museum.
Hostess Linda Volk prepared delicious refreshments of chocolate chip torte with whipped cream and lemonade for 11 members.
Donna Swinford presented an interesting program featuring ladies dresses and undergarments from the 1830s to the 1890s. Many were from the estate of Van Batterton. She explained many items were homemade and how the bustles were used.
Marilyn Davis reported attending the Madison Fall District meeting with three other Decatur members.
It was noted that a healthy brain aging plan reduces stress.
Next year's project is to make lawn ornaments.
Achievement Night is planned for October 13 at St. Mary's Church. Reservations are $14 and are due by October 1 to treasurer Deb Greive.
Linda had devotions.
Barb Bohman read the thought, "Being a mother is the most fun."
"Happy Birthday" was sung for Linda. Members also sang "Be True To Your School" by the Beach Boys.
For Health & Safety, Bohman stated this is National Suicide Prevention Week.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchticht told of the "Parcel Post Kid." Seems like years ago it was not against the law to send a child by mail. Grandmother said, "It went smooth as buttermilk."
Nancy Derheimer had Brain Game #8; when you challenge your mind you do better.
Flint was the winner of a fall decoration in the fundraiser, which netted $11 that was donated to the museum.
Cards were signed for two recovering members.
Bohman thanked Linda for hosting and arranging the program.
Club prayer was sung to close.
Our next meeting is October 5 at the Extension office.
Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi
On Wednesday, September 8, the Milroy Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi met at Milroy United Methodist Church.
Jane Niccum provided a tasty meal for the members.
The meeting was opened by President Mary Ann Crisman. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter's monthly reports.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. The 2022 Milroy Community Calendar has been sent for publication.
Concerning our PIX Chix Libraries, Angie Fette reported that she has visited the Rush County Little Free Libraries and placed books if needed.
Zeta Tau will be hosting the 2022 National Convention. Members are working very hard preparing a fantastic convention.
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter's project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, October 13, at Carolyn Logsdon's home with Susan Meer as co-hostess.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
