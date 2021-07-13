Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met July 6 at the home of Barb Bohman. Assistant hostess Deb Greive helped serve delicious refreshments of a fruit bowl, brownies and bottled waters with assorted flavors.
Barb opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed. For devotions she read “Enjoy God’s Gifts.” She then read the thought “Remember to find joy in the ordinary.”
Members sang the song “You’re A Grand Old Flag” with enthusiasm! “Happy Birthday” was sung for Ruth Flack and Deb.
Eleven members answered roll call by telling what they plan to exhibit at the county fair.
One guest was present: Rita Hellmich.
Minutes of the June meeting were approved as read. Deb gave the treasury balance.
It was announced workers were still needed at the fair, and that two members would be at the Farm & Home Center on Friday.
Since Clinton Club is hosting Achievement Night discussion about that took up a large part of the meeting. Marilyn Davis was volunteered to lead the committee and Rita will assist with decor.
For Health & Safety, Barb reminded everyone to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
A fundraiser of finding scrambled garden words raised $30 and prizes of gift cards were awarded to Regina Osborn, Marilyn Davis and Donna Flint.
Linda Volk had the lesson “Value of Friendship” and advised to stay connected to friends.
Club prayer was sung to close.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the home of Connie Fruchtnicht.
Lone Tree Chapter (DAR)
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met June 28 at shelter #4 at the Greensburg City Park for a social gathering and a short business meeting. It was a beautiful day to be outdoors with a nice breeze blowing. Nine members attended including our newest member; 95-year-old Ruth Ainsworth brought by her niece and member Cindy Grote. Six guests were present including Noah Howell, Ralph (Izzy) Newman, Matthew Newman, plus Claire, Nora, and Logan Mang. We enjoyed the various desserts that members brought for our dessert bar along with lemonade and water to quench our thirsts.
All socialized for a while, then Regent Janet Bedel asked our North Decatur Good Citizen candidate Noah Howell to lead the Pledge to the American flag. Matthew Newman, son of Ralph Newman, led us in singing the Star Spangled Banner. We all introduced ourselves. Noah read his essay that was entered in the county contest last fall. Ben Stier, South Decatur Good Citizen candidate and the top male in the State DAR contest, was unable to attend, but Sharon Mang, our Good Citizen chapter representative, read his winning essay. Sharon also told about the process that the senior students from North Decatur, South Decatur, and Greensburg High Schools must do to qualify for this award. Noah and Ben each received $150 from our chapter. Greensburg did not have a student enter in the contest last fall. Thanks to Sharon for taking care of this for several years now.
A DAR certificate was presented to veteran Ralph Newman by Registrar Julie Pyland for his military service in World War ll, plus the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Ruth Ainsworth was given a DAR certificate for her service to her country in the Cadet Nursing Corp. A 40-plus year DAR membership certificate was presented to Diana Springmier, much to her surprise, by Julie. All of these certificates were signed by Regent Janet. Sharon handed out the certificates that she had gotten at the DAR State Conference in May that were awarded to our chapter and individual members: Cindy Beard, Janet, and Julie. We are very proud of the Level 1 membership we received from completing the CMR/Chapter Meeting Report in January.
Chaplain Linda Volk installed the chapter officers: Regent Cindy Beard; Recording Secretary and News Reporter Janet Bedel; Treasurer Sharon Mang; Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier; Registrar Julie Pyland; Chaplain and Scrapbook Vicki Schwering.
Various items were discussed for a limited business agenda. Sharon gave her treasurer report and Julie did the recording secretary’s report. Janet noted that Jill Lusk extended greetings via Facebook from several states away to our members at this meeting.
We are having a planning meeting for the coming year at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Diana’s home. Our next regular meeting will be the 4th Monday in September with more details to follow.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can provide lineage descent of a Patriot who fought or provided aid during the American Revolution. If anyone would like additional information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244 or Regent Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
