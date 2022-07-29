The 50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the Senior Center at 1 p.m. July 20.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Celia Grise, hostess, read devotions: “Vision in the Bayou” from Guideposts. For Cultural Arts, she showed us a collection of six mugs she purchased in 1984 when she went to Europe with her brother.
Bertha Head read the Thought of the Month written by Peter Marshall, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” Bertha led the Song of the Month, “God Bless America.” Eight members answered roll by stating our traditional way to celebrate the 4th of July.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for May, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report. We discussed our outing to Batesville on June 15. We met at the Baptist Church at noon. Celia and Becky Hadler drove. Eight of us ate at LaRosa’s, then journeyed to Weberding’s for a tour of their facilities. We enjoyed seeing their gift shop and show rooms and toured the home with its antiques. There were many nativity sets, tree ornaments, beautiful hand-crafted wooden articles, small and large, and models of furniture and wall decorations for churches and other places.
Isabelle read a letter Judy received from the Edelweiss House stating that Sister Pat had died and other current information. Juanita read a nice letter from Christopher Fogle regarding the fair. We spent several minutes going over the Merit Awards form in order to complete and turn it in to the Extension Office.
The Madison District Fall Meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. August 18 in Versailles. We were reminded to send in the Retreat forms and payment. It will be held starting at 9:30 a.m. September 22 at St. Mary’s in Greensburg. Several of us plan to attend.
Isabelle announced that we would hold another sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 9 in the Extension Office large meeting room.
For Health and Safety, we discussed the current COVID situation and information, and Becky gave a report on “Sun Safety: Protecting Your Skin.” Following the Club Prayer, meeting was adjourned for refreshments. Celia served fruit pizza, Amish strawberry angel food cake, and pecans. Becky and Patti Leitgabel received the door prizes.
Our August meeting will be our picnic at noon in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The club will furnish the chicken and members are to bring side dishes.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.