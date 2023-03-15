Clinton Club
Clinton Club met at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Greensburg Adult Center. Rita Hellmich provided snacks and decorated the tables in a spring theme – very lovely! We enjoyed our snacks first, and after that President Barb Bohman opened the meeting with the Pledge and the Homemaker’s Creed. Rita read devotions. Barb read the thought of the month, and then we did roll call. We sang the song of the month, “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.”
Birthdays and anniversaries for the month were announced and we sang to those members. Betty Chadwell has been married for 76 years!
We discussed International Night which is April 20, 2023. It will be held at the Greensburg Adult Center with registration at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. We will be visiting Kenya, Africa, with Dr. David Weigel and Linda Weigel speaking about their visit to Africa. Payment for the evening is $15, and our treasurer collected money from those who want to attend. Deadline to register is April 10. The Cultural Arts specialty entry this year is a fairy garden, no larger than 18” x 18”. Night Club and Spice of Life clubs are sponsoring International Night this year.
Madison District Retreat will be held in the spring this year (not in the fall), on May 23 and 24 at Camp Higher Ground in Harrison, Indiana. Reservation forms were included in the last newsletter for members to send in if they want to attend. If anyone needs a form, they can obtain one at the Extension Office. This is always a fun time!
Home and Family Conference is June 5, 6 and 7, 2023 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. Information was in the last newsletter, and will be included in the upcoming newsletter. So far, no one in the county has registered to attend. The specialty entry for Cultural Arts is a fairy garden, no larger than 18” x 18”.
We discussed the “Scattering Kindness," the #IEHA Way program that was started in June 2022 by our IEHA President, Michelle Roberts. Decatur County has made and given out approximately 1,200 hearts.
Marilyn Davis and the Decatur County Extension Homemakers have been chosen as Grand Marshals for this year’s fair parade. This is quite an honor! Marilyn is looking in to what type wagon or trailer can be obtained for the Homemakers to ride on in the parade.
Strawberry cutting will be coming up in June, so watch for more information. Presbyterian Church is not available so another place is being looked for where they can cut up the strawberries.
Bonita reported that the Open Class projects will be happening again this year, with a special committee headed by Kathy Verseman taking over the Open Class, as well as cleaning of the building, set up of projects after judging, etc. Bonita has the Open Class booklet typed and it is awaiting review by Kathy before printing. A Pie Contest will be held on Monday, July 17, for Open Class, also.
We had no Cultural Arts, Brain Game or lesson at our meeting. We were encouraged to sign up for the Senior Center newsletter as it has much good information in it, games, recipes and more.
Barb gave Health and Safety tips about getting out in the garden to soak up sunshine, wearing a hat and sunscreen when outside, walking in nature, lightening up one’s diet, taking care of seasonal allergies, and drinking more water for the spring season.
Marilyn Davis won the door prize of a beautiful hydrangea. We sang the Club prayer to close the meeting. Our next meeting is 6 p.m. April 4 at Marilyn Davis’ home.
