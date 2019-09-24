Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met Sept. 18 at Rebekah Park for their monthly meeting and pitch-in picnic.
Melly Allgeier brought a pick-up truck full of large pots of beautiful fall mums of various colors for our members to purchase at very reasonable prices.
Following the meal, President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge the The Flag.
For Devotions, Rosemary Schroeder read the poem, “Autumn-Kissed Land” by Charles Clevenger.
Melly gave the Thought of the Month, “Feed your faith and your doubts will starve to death.”
Seven members answered roll call with how they decorate for fall.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the August meeting, and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
All joined in singing the Song of the Month,”I Love Apples” to the tune of “You Are My Sunshine.”
“Happy Birthday” was sung for Melly as well as “Happy Anniversary” celebrating her 49-year marriage.
Money was collected for those making reservations for Achievement Night on Oct. 15 at First Baptist Church.
Paulette reported on the Fall District meeting which was held Sept. 13 in Hope; three of our members were in attendance.
Under New Business, the Spring District meeting will be March 10, 2020, in Ohio County, and International Night will be March 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, featuring the country of Israel.
For Health & Safety, Theresa Ripperger read an article on avoiding falls and what to do if you begin to fall.
The 50/50 was won by Rosemary Schroeder.
The meeting closed with singing the Club Prayer.
We will be collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House at our next meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the home of Theresa Ripperger.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.