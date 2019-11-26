Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the home of Alberta McQueen for their monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Alberta read a poem titled “God Will Find a Way.”
Thought of the Month was given by Patsy Harmeyer: “Give thanks for the trouble you don’t have.”
Happy Birthday wishes were sung for Alberta and Theresa Ripperger.
All joined in singing the Song of the Month, “Give Thanks.”
Seven members answered roll call by telling about a special bessing.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the October meeting, and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Our club voted to donate $20 to the Cheer Fund.
Diann attended the Decatur County Extension Homemakers council meeting on Nov. 4 and reported that the Extension Board annual meeting will be Dec. 12 at City Hall when Certificates of Distinction will be awarded. DCEH will be sending donations to Operation Freedom Ride, Operation Christmas Child, and Wreaths Across America.
International Night is scheduled for March 17 at First Baptist Church hosted by the Fifty Club with Israel being the country featured.
On Nov. 5, Diann and Paulette helped Extension Homemakers plant daffodils bulbs at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
For Health & Safety, Theresa read an article on how you can harness the healing power of hypnosis. Studies have shown that hypnosis can deepen sleep, ease back pain, and heal a variety of other health issues.
For Cultural Arts, Alberta showed us some pumpkin decorations she purchased in Indianapolis. She also had made a large round crocheted tablecloth which she had on display in her living room.
Alberta was assisted by her daughter, Anita, in serving refreshments of pumpkin dump cake and drinks.
The 50/50 was won by Irene Tebbe.
Our next meeting will be our Christmas party on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at Willow Leaves in Hope, Indiana at 12:30 p.m.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at First Baptist Church with Celia Grise as hostess.
Isabelle Royse called the meeting to order followed by the Creed and Pledge to the American Flag.
Celia gave devotions from an article in the newspaper regarding a man who gave his wife a $3,000 bracelet.
For cultural arts, she showed us her Willow Tree Nativity set that she purchased several years ago.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Isabelle and Ruthann Robertson.
The Thought of the Month was read by Ruth Smith, and we sang the Song of the Month, “Give Thanks.”
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report.
Twelve members answered roll by stating something that is a special blessing. Most everyone included family in their answer.
Isabelle introduced a visitor, Karen Webster.
Juanita gave a treasurer’s report in Bertha Head’s absence.
We decided to go to the Crossroads Restaurant in Versailles on Dec. 18 for our Christmas party. We will meet at 12:30 and carpool for a 1 p.m. meal. In lieu of a gift exchange, we decided to donate $5 each to be donated to the Kid’s Closet. We also decided to donate from the treasury $25 to American Legion and $25 to Shop with a Cop.
The Operation Christmas Child boxes are packed and several compliments were given for the items in them.
Isabelle distributed the Open Class Recipe books from the 2019 Fair.
We briefly looked over the by-laws and decided to put them on hold till a later meeting.
Viola presented the health and safety lesson about removing the stigma involved with mental health. First responders face all kinds of terrible experiences and should not be afraid to ask for help.
Becky passed out “For Your Brain” materials for July to December for us to peruse and try.
Juanita gave the lesson, “Apps for Seniors.” There were several that we thought might be helpful.
Celia served veggie squares, quick breads and nuts for refreshments.
Isabelle and Ruthann had the lucky plates and received the door prizes.
Our next business meeting will be hosted by Bertha Head at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. Location will be determined later.
