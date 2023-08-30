The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers Club
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers Club met at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2023, at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Patsy Harmeyer read a poem on self-improvement found in a book by Mother Theresa.
Irene Tebbe read the Thought of the Month, “The end of the summer is not the end of the world, Here’s to October…” by A.A. Milne.
Six members answered Roll Call by telling what their favorite pumpkin dessert is.
All joined in singing the Song of the Month, “Shine on Harvest Moon.”
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the July meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Diann reported on the Aug. 7 Council meeting.
Sewing Day for Operation Christmas Child is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Extension Office.
We were reminded that Achievement Night is Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church and reservations are due by Sept. 14. The menu includes pork loin, baked potato bar and dessert.
Bonita Hellmich reported on the Open Class entries at the fair as well as the annual Baby Show.
All clubs were reminded to turn in our club’s information for perfect attendance and submit their points for the Merit Awards which will be given out at Achievement Night. We were also reminded to record our volunteer community service hours.
The Madison District fall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Hanover Park in Jefferson County. Diann and Paulette plan to attend.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy shared a lot of information from Pat Smith’s columns featuring the Hoosier Homestead Awards Program and generational farming as well as many interesting facts about the State of Indiana. Did you know that the first professional baseball game was held in Fort Wayne in 1871? Or that Indiana has a state insect? It is a Say’s Firefly (or what I would call a lightning bug). Oh, and the first goldfish farm actually existed in Martinsville, Indiana, in 1899.
The lesson for this month was on “Tips for Preventing Dementia.” The tips included regular exercise, a healthy and balanced diet, adequate sleep, and to challenge and activate your mind, to name a few.
The 50/50 was won by Paulette.
Theresa Ripberger served delicious bar cookies and brownies with bottled water for refreshments.
We will meet next month at noon Sept. 20 at the Greensburg City Park for our annual pitch-in picnic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.