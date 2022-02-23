Richland Farmers and Farmerettes
The Richland Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club met February 10, 2022. There was 41 members, one leader, and nine guests present.
The health and safety report was given by Brittney Mahan on what to keep in your car in case you get stuck in snow.
Five demonstrations were given by Elaine Angle and Zach Amos, Audrey Angle and Emma Tressler, Brittney and Jody Mahan, Ella Tressler, and Nicole and Mallory Angle.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the New Salem Lions Club. This will be family night, so all member's families are invited to attend.
The annual hog roast is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the New Salem Lions Club. You will be able to come in and eat or you can drive-by to pick up food. 4-H members are selling tickets for $8. You can purchase a ticket from a member and show the ticket at the door to get your meal.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. February 16 at the Greensburg Library for their monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting by leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Theresa Ripperger read two poems: “The Only Way to Have a Friend” and “This is all I Ask”.
Irene Tebbe gave Thought of the Month: “No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.”
Five members answered roll call by telling if they have ever had a heart scan.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the January meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report. All enjoyed singing “Love me Tender”.
Diann Reported on the Council meeting which she and Paulette attended on February 15 at the Extension Office.
International Night has been postponed to a date in April which has not yet been set. Our club will design the February and April pages for the 2022-2023 program books. The Decatur County Homemakers will be making a donation to “2011 Steps for Barb Keys” in memory of Larry Moore. (The husband of our State President Anne Moore.)
Our Audit Committee will be auditing the books of the County Extension Homemaker’s Treasurer this month.
We completed our discussion of the lesson, “Challenges to Eating Healthy in Restaurants.”
Our volunteer community service hours from February 2021 to January 31, 2022 have been added up and reported to the Extension Office.
Diann won the 50/50 drawing.
Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. March 16, tentatively at the Senior Center. We will begin discussing the lesson “Steps to Improve Cognitive Function.”
