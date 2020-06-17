Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H
The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H meeting was held May 19 by Zoom due to meeting restrictions.
President Jane Spreckelson called the meeting to order at 7:20 p.m.
The American pledge was led by Alex Tebbe and 4-H pledge led by Emily Burkhart.
Roll call was answered by what you are enjoying about quarantine. Those in attendance were Jane and Clare Spreckelson, Alli Norton, Makayla and Alex Tebbe, Emily and Anna Burkhart, Alan and Ava Lecher, Tristen, Emma, Kylie and Alaina Hostetler, Alexis Turner and Kendall Swinney (independent member).
Secretary’s report was given by Alexis Turner and was approved as read.
Treasurer’s report was given by Leader Katie Spreckelson.
Katie turned in the financial report for the club to 4-H Council.
Devotions were given by Clare.
For new business, Katie informed the group that a decision has not been made about the fair, whether it will be virtual or face-to-face. Completed record sheets will count as completed projects. Katie announced that Pizza King gift cards were given to club members. Katie also announced that gift bags were given to Jane and Emily for their final year in 4-H and their pictures were sent to the newspaper.
Congratulations to Jane, who received the 2020 Indiana 4-H Civic Engagement accomplishment scholarship in citizenship. She also was one of the 185 Indiana 4-H Foundation Senior Year Scholarship winners from an applicant pool of 403.
Our service project in April was to make crafts for Crown Pointe residents to cheer them up during the quarantine. If anyone has community service ideas or uses for the wooden 4-H emblems, please contact Katie.
For old business, Leader Christy Norton announced that the DCMH Healthy Fair will be held by drive-through this year so no 4-H club volunteers are needed. 4-H Round-up and Academies will be online this year.
Health and Safety report was given by Makayla on “Safety in the Kitchen.”
Fun Facts were given by Alan and Ava.
Demonstrations were given by Jane on making puffy sidewalk paint/chalk, Clare on painting rocks to look like cactus, and Alli on making elephant toothpaste.
The meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m. with a motion by Alli and second by Clare.
Our next meeting will be June 16 by Zoom.
