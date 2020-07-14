Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met July 7 at the home of Barb Bohman. Assistant hostess Deb Greive helped in serving packaged snacks with flavored bottled water.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
Deb had devotions on the “Power of Positivity.”
Barb read the thought, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”
Twelve members answered roll call by telling what they enjoy at the county fair.
Members sang “America the Beautiful.” “Happy Birthday” was sung for Ruth Flack, Deb Greive and Bonita Hellmich. “Happy Anniversary” was sung for Bonita.
Minutes of the March meeting were approved as read, and Deb gave the treasury balance.
Marilyn Davis gave an update regarding the District meeting and Retreat. More info to follow.
Members voted not in favor of club insurance.
Thank you notes were read for recent donations.
Bonita distributed new program books.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of America’s sweetest success stories about Hershey chocolate candies.
For health and safety, Bard reminded everyone about the importance of frequent hand washing.
Patriotic bingo was played for the fundraiser, with winners Barb Schwering and Shellie and Brianna Cummins.
The next meeting is Aug. 4 at the home of Marilyn Davis.
Napoleon 4-H County Club
The Napoleon 4-H County Club had a meeting on July 12, 2020. This was the first meeting since the beginning of Covid-19, and also the last meeting before the Ripley County Fair.
The meeting was called to order by Rhea Miller, Vice President.
Pledge to the flag was led by Kingston Buckler, and 4-H pledge was led by Lanie Narwold.
There were 17 members, three Leaders, and six guests present.
Happy birthday was wished to all birthdays from April to July. This included, Kendall Harmeyer, Brycen Miller, Rhea Miller, and Savannah Weber.
The Health & Safety report was given by Kendall Harmeyer.
Brandy Meyer answered all questions and concerns of 4-Hers and parents about how everything is going to work with being in stage 4.5.
Some members of the club competed in a county tractor contest on July 11. The grand champion was Julia Meyer, and reserve grand was Kylee Weber. Reserve grand champion for the junior division was Logan Meyer. Congrats to all of our members that are going to state for the tractor contest! This includes Chad Gress (zero turn), Julia Meyer (senior tractor), Logan Meyer (junior tractor), Kylee Weber (senior tractor), and Leah Weber (lawnmower).
Congratulations Kendall Harmeyer on getting reserve grand champion, 1A champion, and intermediate and senior showmanship in the 2020 4-H Dog Show.
Congrats to Leah Weber on getting champion for Bird and Other at the 2020 4-H Pocket Pet Show.
The Napoleon 4-H Country Club would like to thank Dave Osborne and all of the Extension board members for making the fair possible for 2020. They have all worked very hard on coming up with ways to make everything work, and also run smoothly.
A motion was made to adjourn the meeting and seconded. All approved.
The next meeting is October 18.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.