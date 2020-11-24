Smyrna Guys & Gals
It was a Zoom meet-up for the first club meeting for Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club at 5 p.m. Nov. 22.
Leader Katie Spreckelson led the meeting with Alex Tebbe leading the American pledge and Mason Burkhart leading the 4-H pledge.
Roll call was answered by telling your favorite Thanksgiving side dish. Those in attendance were Alex and Mikayla Tebbe, Clare Spreckelson, Alli Norton, Mason and Anna Burkhart, Jon and Henry Spreckelson, and Alexis Turner.
Alexis gave the last secretary's report of the 2019-2020 year. It was approved as read.
Katie gave the treasurer's report, again stating the October rummage sale was a success with $125 donated to the Nick Spurlin Memorial Scholarship. There will be no dues this year.
New business included rewarding the member that had the most demonstrations last club year and that was Clare Spreckelson. Congrats! She received a Wendy's gift card.
Members can sign up for 4-H online anytime now.
Election of officers were conducted with the following results: President, Anna Burkhart; Vice President, Alli Norton; Secretary, Alan Lecher; Devotional leader, Clare Spreckelson; Health & Safety, Jon Spreckelson; Fun Fact Finder, Henry Spreckelson; and Recreational Leader, Ava Lecher.
Old business included the donation of rummage sale items to Operation Leftover/Indianapolis, Westport Methodist Church, New Directions/Greensburg, local churches, and Appalachian Outreach.
A thank you note was sent to the Decatur County Fair Board for the use of the buildings.
Katie gave some Thanksgiving trivia.
Next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in hopes of Christmas caroling, a pizza party, and a gift card exchange. Members will be kept informed.
D.A.R.
The Rushville Chapter of D.A.R. attended the Veterans Day ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Bridge at the north end of Rushville's Memorial Park on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
Chapter members distributed Wreaths Across America literature and red poppies to those in attendance.
Chapter Regent Patty Caudill was one of the featured speakers for the event.
A plaque was dedicated to the memory of Thomas H. Barnes, a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy. The Memorial Bridge was also renamed the Thomas H. Barnes Memorial Bridge in his honor. Barnes was a highly respected, well-loved Rushville community leader for many years before his passing in 2019.
The Chapter held their regular meeting via ZOOM at 1:30 p.m. on the 11th. The October minutes were read, amended, and approved. Libby Smith gave the Treasurer's report.
In old business, further information was dispensed about the upcoming Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 19 at East Hill Cemetery. A member of Bugles Across America will be present along with the Rush County Honor Guard. Members of the American Legion will be present, and a veteran of each branch of the military will lay a wreath. More wreaths need to be purchased for every deceased veteran to have one at their resting place. The deadline to order wreaths is Monday, Nov. 30. Following the ceremony at East Hill, the group will proceed to Calvary Cemetery where wreaths will also be laid. Saturday, Dec. 5, D.A.R. chapter members will prepare both cemeteries for wreath-laying by placing red utility flags at the gravesites. We will meet at Calvary at 10:30 and at East Hill at 1:30. All chapter members are invited to assist.
In conjunction with National D.A.R., the Rushville chapter is encouraged to create a memory garden to honor Rush County soldiers. This is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. It was suggested that an appropriate garden site would be on the grounds of the Hackleman cabin in Memorial Park.
Lisa Winship presented a brief program about the American Revolution Museum. Opened in 2012, the museum is located in Philadelphia and has many artifacts from the war, including George Washington's sword.
The next meeting will be a luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bluebird Restaurant in Morristown.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the Extension Office on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. with Bertha Head serving as hostess.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Bertha gave devotions by reading an article titled “Prince of Peace” from a book titled "Living Christmas Every Day" by Helen Steiner Rice.
For Cultural Arts, Bertha showed a child’s hand print from 1972 with a Mother’s Day poem on the back which she read. She also showed a grand piano music box purchased in Switzerland and a decorative beer stein purchased in Germany.
Celia Grise read the Thought of the Month, “Sometimes we are so busy adding up our troubles that we forget to count our blessings,” after which, Bertha led in singing “How Great Thou Art,” the Song of the Month.
November birthdays were Tonia Schofield, Ruthann Robertson, and Isabelle.
Ten members answered roll by stating one thing they were thankful about for the person on their left side. Bertha, in Juanita Israel’s absence, read the secretary’s report for September and then gave a treasurer’s report.
Following discussion, we decided to donate $100 each to Shop with a Hero, Kids Closet, and American Legion for postage.
For old business, we discussed our by-laws, and several changes were made. Juanita will make new copies for us.
For new business, we decided not to hold meetings until Covid-19 is resolved. If the March district meeting, which our club is responsible for, is to be held, then we may need a February meeting to discuss that.
For health and safety, Isabelle read an article from Reader’s Digest titled “Really Hate Broccoli?” It is not your fault. You may have a gene that makes it taste bitter.
Following the Club Prayer, Isabelle passed out copies from the October 2020 Reader’s Digest of “Extraordinary Uses for Ordinary Things.” Some items mentioned were white vinegar, aluminum foil, egg whites, and tennis balls.
