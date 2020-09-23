Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club is hosting a rummage sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Farm & Home Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds with special deals from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Nick Spurlin Memorial Scholarship through the Decatur County Community Foundation. This scholarship will be for NDHS seniors pursuing a degree in Social Work, Mental Health counseling, or studying to become an art teacher.
Nick was an amazing person. He was witty, intelligent, and compassionate. He was the person friends looked to for a sympathetic ear. He often reached out to people whom he sensed were struggling or felt isolated. As a child, Nick always had a big smile on his face, but in adolescence he began struggling with depression, an illness which took his life on July 11, 2020.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1 800-273-8255.
Suicide claims the life of nearly 50,000 Americans every year. It is the second leading cause of death among people 10 to 24 years of age.
Please come out to support this local club's community service endeavors and this scholarship.
If you have questions, contact leader Katie Spreckelson 812-216-8497 or Christy Norton 812-525-4965.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Extension Office with Ruthann Robertson serving as hostess.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Ruthann gave devotions by reading The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. She stated that she read this book many times to English classes in Columbus. Judy Kessens read the Thought of the Month, “Use what you learned in school to make a good life…,” after which, we sang “School Days.”
Seven members answered roll by stating our favorite subject in school. Juanita Israel gave the secretary’s report for August, and Bertha Head gave a treasurer’s report. For Cultural Arts, Ruthann showed us a little white pitcher that her great-grandmother used for pancake syrup. We filled in our program books for hostesses and lessons through February.
We discussed our Christmas donations and decided to collect the $5 (or however much we want to donate) at the October or November meetings in order to get the money to the appropriate charities prior to December.
For health and safety, Bertha explained the new shingles shots. We were also encouraged to get our flu shots pretty soon and told about the drive-through set up at the Clinic. From Better Homes and Gardens, she read “How to Live in the Moment.” We should stop and savor our everyday activities. We should stay calm in the moment. Judy presented the lesson, “Halt Loneliness,” which initiated lots of discussion.
Judy will host the Oct. 21 meeting at the Extension Office, and Isabelle and Patti Leitgabel will present the lesson on “Houseplants.” Juanita will give the health and safety lesson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.