50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at at 1 p.m. March 17 the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Isabelle gave devotions by reading “Rest Assured” from the May 2020 Guidepost. For Cultural Arts, Juanita read an article “Country Houses Know Things.” This prompted discussion from members regarding their memories of old houses. Ruthann Robertson read the Thought of the Month, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” by Dr. Seuss. Bertha led in singing “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” the Song of the Month. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Juanita, Ruth Smith, Celia Grise, and Becky Hadler (absent) for past birthdays.
Nine members answered roll by stating whether they were wearing green and if they got pinched. Juanita read the secretary’s report for November. Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
For old business, Isabelle and Juanita signed the By Laws. The Extension office copied them for each of our members. Juanita passed out new phone/address lists to members. We checked them and made a few changes. For District Day, March 25, Ruthann, Celia, Tonia Schofield, and Isabelle plan to attend.
For new business, Juanita moved, Celia seconded, that we purchase two 4-H trophies for the upcoming Fair. Motion carried. Isabelle passed a sign-up sheet for working at the Fair July 8-15. We will plan to watch the building on Wednesday, July 14. Christopher Fogle came in to explain the fair projects. The booklets will be ready soon which will better explain the categories. There will be no edible projects or activities this year due to Covid-19 safety requirements.
For health and safety, Isabelle read an article from Reader’s Digest titled “13 Things to Get a Healthy Home.” We sang the Club Prayer, then Patty Leitgabel gave the first half of the Houseplants lesson. Isabelle will do the second half next month. Juanita will host the April 21 meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting, Juanita distributed bears which she had sewn, Isabelle distributed fiberfill, and we stuffed 22 for Operation Christmas Child while the meeting progressed.
Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi
The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met on Wednesday, March 10, at Milroy United Methodist Church. Hostesses Diana Owen and Barb Stiers provided a tasty meal beforehand. Several members and one guest were present.
President Mary Ann Crisman called the meeting to order. After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Secretary, Eleanor Columbe, asked members to name their favorite cookie. Some of the answers were chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, sugar, oatmeal butterscotch, and molasses. Cookies are best just out of the oven was mentioned, also.
Nicki Hall, treasurer, reported the current status of funds and projects. The corresponding secretary, Carolanna Yager, had non-actions to report:
Project reports were given. Flower order forms were passed out. This is an annual event with
Rada orders should be turned in at the April meeting for May delivery. Butterbraid orders were turned in and will be delivered at the next meeting. Andrea Niedenthal has some Cards for a Cause available. Each costing $30.00. All are quality cards. If anyone would like to purchase, contact a member.
Brags and Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event. Several gave some brags about happenings in their lives.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, April 14, with Laura Jessup as host and Andrea Niedenthal as co-host.
The final business was the PIX closing which was recited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.