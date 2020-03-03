50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met Feb. 19 at the New Point Community Center with Judy Kessens and Juanita Israel as hostesses.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Juanita gave devotions.
Connie Feuquay read the Thought of the Month, after which, she played the song of the month on her phone for us to sing “I Cross My Heart” by George Strait.
Thirteen members answered roll.
Juanita gave the secretary’s report for January and tallied a treasurer’s report in Bertha Head’s absence.
For Cultural Arts, Judy showed us an Irish doily a friend gave her, and Juanita showed us some jewelry that belonged to her grandmothers.
We completed the August and October pages for next year’s program booklets.
We finalized details for International Night on March 17. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the meal at 6 p.m. $10 reservations are to be sent in by March 10.
Our next sewing date for boys’ shorts will be 9 a.m. March 27 at the Extension Office. Beginning March 23, the craft group will begin meeting at 1 p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church.
We congratulated Isabelle for receiving the Women’s 2019 Certificate of Distinction at the County Extension Board Annual Meeting.
The county fair will be July 9 to 15. Volunteers will be appreciated.
Celia gave the health and safety lesson on “Stop Obsessing over Your Muffin Top” (belly fat).
Following Club Prayer, we adjourned to refreshments. Isabelle and Patti Leitgabel received the door prizes.
For refreshments, Juanita, Judy, and Isabelle made items for us to sample which will be on the International Night menu.
Our next meeting is 1 p.m. March 18 at the Extension Office with Ruthann Robertson and Connie as hostesses. Tonia Schofield will do the health and safety lesson.
