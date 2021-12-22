Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers met at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 in the Mathews Shelter in Laughlin Park on the west side of Rushville.
President Diane Roell Paris requested Kay Hineman to offer prayers before everyone enjoyed the bountiful breakfast prepared by several of the homemakers.
Kay stressed the importance of the no sew fleece blankets for Riley Hospital, which the homemakers would be learning to assemble. The homemakers proceeded to learn the process of assembling the no sew fleece blankets to help Riley Hospital.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Extension Office for our Christmas pitch-in. The club furnished fried chicken, and members provided the side dishes and desserts. Eight members and one child were present.
Bonita Hellmich and Lana Martin joined us for lunch. Christopher Fogle stopped in to say “Hello” when he returned from a meeting.
Following the meal, Juanita Israel read a Christmas story called “A Cup of Christmas Tea,” then distributed a game called “Finish These Proverbs.” Following a 3-way tie runoff between Judy Kessens, Deloris Tays and Celia Grise, Celia became the winner. Isabelle had a game of naming Christmas songs using multiple descriptive words for the songs. Patti Leitgabel was the winner.
We sang Happy Birthday to Celia and Juanita.
We also collected money in lieu of a gift exchange and decided to donate to Inclusion Park and Kids Closet. Various gifts and cards were exchanged and fellowship followed.
Our January 19 meeting will be held at the Extension Office at 1 p.m. Patti will be hostess.
Noble Niters Home Ec
The Noble Niters Home Ec Club met at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the beautifully decorated home of Kristie Amos and enjoyed a fried chicken meal from the Kopper Kettle.
President Karen Hoeing opening the meeting with the Club Creed. She then reminded everyone of several dates of interest that will be in January.
The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given.
Roll call was answered by 14 members with a Christmas memory.
We were given sizes and needs for a family and many members brought in diapers, kitchen needs and clothes for the family.
We participated in Christmas Feud and take-away surprise gift games led by Marlene Fudge.
