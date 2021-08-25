Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met on August 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Homemakers Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions Patsy Harmeyer read a poem titled “Daffodils” by Gloria Swan Kennedy. Rosemary Schroeder read the Thought of the Month “You will never win if you never begin”.
Six members answered Roll Call by telling if they were planning to attend the Madison District Retreat in September. Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the July meeting, they were approved as read. Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report. All joined in singing the Song of the Month “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver.
Diann attended the August 2nd DCEH Council meeting and reported that the Extension Homemakers helped to prepare 3,000 qt. of strawberries for the Strawberry Festival on June 11th to benefit the United Fund. Marilyn Davis and Rita Hellmich attended he July Fair Board meeting to share our concerns with things that need repair in the Farm and Home Building. Also at the Council meeting a vote was taken for DCEH to send in a donation of $1,000.00 for the Inclusion Park.
August 24th is the Madison District Fall meeting at Lawrenceburg, Paulette will be attending from our club.
The date for Madison District Retreat is September 22-23 at Camp Higher Ground, reservations need to be in by Sept. 8th. The Clinton Club will be hosting Achievement Night on October 13th, when the award for Homemaker of the Year will be given.
For Health & Safety, Theresa Ripperger read an article “Too Much of a Good Thing” regarding sleep, exercise and peanut butter.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy Harmeyer showed us some brochures she brought back from the Maria Stein Shrine of Holy Relics in Ohio. It is a destination for pilgrims and visitors seeking spiritual renewal in a restful and peaceful place. It is also known for its Heritage Museum, Adoration Chapel, architecture and beautiful landscaped grounds.
Patsy ‘s name was drawn for the 50/50 prize. Irene Tebbe provided 3 varieties of muffins for refreshments. Our next meeting will be on September 15th at 11:30 a.m. at Rebecca Park for a picnic lunch.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the First Baptist Church August 18 at 11:30 a.m. for their annual picnic. Pastors Cliff Bunch and Greg Redd, custodian Mike Hensley, and secretary Jan McCulloch joined us as special guests. Pastor Redd offered prayer for the meal. The club furnished fried chicken, and it was accompanied by delicious vegetables, salads, and desserts. Celia Grise was the hostess.
Following the meal, Isabelle Royse called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Celia gave devotions from the Devotional Bible entitled “Faith Muscles.” For cultural arts, she showed us a cross stitch of the State of Indiana which she made for her brother and embellished with items important in his life.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Bertha Head. Judy Kessens read the Thought of the Month, “You will never win if you never begin.” Roll call was answered by 10 members stating “Are you planning to attend the Madison Retreat, and if so, just one day or both? Bertha led in singing the Song of the Month, “Take Me Home Country Roads.”
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report for July, and Bertha gave the treasurer’s report. We received a nice thank you note from the Animal Shelter for our donation in memory of our long-time member, Linda Gommel.
The results from the fair open class entries by year were discussed. The Extension Homemaker Watch Party will be August 26 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. when we will be able to join in via Zoom at the Extension Office. Lesson titles were listed. We corrected two phone numbers that were incorrect in our Program Book
Achievement Night will be October 13, registration at 5:30 and program at 6:00. Homemaker of the Year applications need to be turned in to the Extension Office. Isabelle announced that we will have a sewing day at the Extension Office on September 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All kinds of help are needed in making boys’ shorts for the Operation Christmas Child boxes. We can come any part of the day and stay as long as we can.
We were reminded to keep track of our volunteer hours. Ruth Smith gave the Health and Safety lesson from various sources. Titles were “Drink Up and Cool Down,” “Boosting Your Energy in a Minute or Less,” “Exercising Can Reduce Risk of Alzheimer by 18%,” and “Indiana Police Crack Down of School Bus Stop Arm Violations.”
Following singing the Club Prayer, Bertha gave the lesson, “A Homeowner’s Work Is Never Done: Getting the Help You Need.”
We filled in some of our Program Book for the coming year. Isabelle will host the September 15th meeting at the Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Deloris Tays will give the health and safety report, and Ruth will present the lesson.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.