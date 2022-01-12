Clinton Homemakers Club
Our meeting was held January 4 at Rita Hellmich’s home, which we took a tour of with her beautiful Christmas decorations still being on display.
Rita read a poem for us, “A Thread of Friendship That Will Never Break”. She then served homemade chocolate cake and chocolate ice cream along with little snack cups with chocolate pieces, dried fruit and nuts.
Barb Bohman, Club President, began our meeting with our club saying the Pledge of Allegiance and then the Extension Homemaker Creed. Our question for roll call was “What is your favorite indoor activity during the winter months?” Song of the month was California Dreamin’. We then sang for the birthday and anniversaries being celebrated this month.
The secretary’s report for our December meeting, which was emailed to the club members, was approved. Deb gave the treasurer report.
For Old Business, there is no price yet for International Night, which will be held at 6 p.m. March 15, 2022. The country we will visit is Germany, and the evening will be held at First Baptist Church. Everyone was reminded to bring their money to the next meeting as we will likely pay the fees for International Night at that meeting.
The Madison Spring District meeting will be March 10 in Switzerland County. We have no other information yet regarding signing up or cost for the meal.
The Inclusion Park will be our project to support for 2022 with our fundraiser. We will again do a silent auction during the fair, probably increasing the number of items auctioned off. Food/baked goods, gift baskets of items, nice crafts or items people make will be accepted to auction off. If interested in donating or making something, please contact Marilyn Davis and let her know.
There was no New Business.
Health & Safety tip was given by Barb Bohman.
There was no Cultural Arts, Brain Game, or lesson for our meeting, although the funeral preplanning lesson was discussed and will be provided for the next meeting.
Rita had a Word Find game for us to play, and we did a drawing for the club fundraiser. She also had a jar of M&M’s® for us to guess how many it held for a prize.
We sang the Club Prayer and our meeting was adjourned.
Our next meeting is at 6 p.m. February 1 at The Beach restaurant on the Square for our anniversary month/meeting.
DAR scholarships
The DAR Scholarship application portal is now open for applicants for the 2022-2023 academic year. Learn more at www.dar.org/scholarships.
The National Society offers a wide array of scholarships for graduating high school students, college undergraduates, and graduate students. Scholarships are available for students majoring in education, English, math, chemistry ,American history, history, law, nursing, medicine, physical/occupational therapy, horticulture, historic preservation, and business administration.
Last year DAR awarded over 1,300 scholarships worth almost 1.5 million dollars.
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club
The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met December 14 to spread holiday cheer.
Members assembled fruit baskets to give to their neighbors that they then caroled to. Alan Lecher played his banjo; Clare Spreckelson played her saxophone: and Ava Lecher played her violin to excited neighbors.
Then they returned to Smyrna Lutheran Church where president Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order.
Makayla Tebbe led the American pledge. Ava Lecher led the 4-H pledge. November secretary minutes were made available via email. Treasurer’s report was given by leader Katie Spreckelson.
New business consisted of signing a birthday card for a Greensburg lady turning 100 years old, informing the members of a Safe Sitter class offered January 28 through the Extension Office, and that there was an opportunity to attend 4-H Day at the State House February 1 for members in grades 7-12.
Old business included congratulating members who rang bells for the Cheer Fund for their $143.76 collection, sign up for 4-H Online by January 15, there are scholarships available through the county extension office, photos are needed of you from previous Decatur County fairs for a project (turn into Ext. Office), and Christmas cards were delivered to Crown Pointe from our November community service project.
Mason Burkhart, devotion leader, gave prayer before the family pizza party. The Walden family provided the drinks.
Kierstan Kreuzman sang a song for the group. Alex Tebbe, recreation leader, led in a game for the gift card Christmas exchange. Those winning candy boxes for being the most festive were Clare Spreckelson, and Ady and Kierstan Kreuzman, Laykin Carman, and Makayla Tebbe!
Next meeting is at 7 p.m. January 18 at the church with Decatur County Youth Extension Educator Sara Dunlap giving a presentation on Budgeting: Money & Time along with How to give a Fantastic Demonstration to members.
For our community service project, members are asked to bring new/gently used gloves and the club will purchase socks for fun “snowball” games and then these items being donated to community nonprofits.
