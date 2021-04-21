Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met AT 9:30 a.m. April 14 at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the creed and pledge to the flag.
For Devotions, Diann read the poem “A Sure Way to a Happy Life” by Helen Steiner Rice.
Roll Call found 6 members present answering with how they spent Easter 2020.
The Song of the month was “Christ Arose,” which we recited because we were unfamiliar with the melody. Paulette
Duerstock read the minutes of the March meeting, and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Seven of our members attended the Spring District meeting in Greensburg on March 25 which was catered by the Rolling Pin Bakery. All especially enjoyed the speaker Will Kay Sprunger and her “Laughter in Plain Sight.”
Diann reminded us that International Night, featuring Israel, is coming up April 20 at First Baptist Church.
For Cultural Arts, we passed around a photo album from the Senior Center when they had the ribbon cutting of their new facility.
For Health & Safety, Theresa Ripperger read an article “Boosting Home Care Services,” a program which helps older Hoosiers age in place. The state program, known as Structured Family Caregiving, pays live-in caregivers a daily stipend. The goal is to allow people to live at home longer, instead of going to a long care facility.
Our lesson this month was on House Plants. Some topics covered were on watering, transplanting, leaching, and repotting. A few of the plants we discussed were African violets, philodendrons and diffenbachia.
Theresa Ripperger won the 50/50. Delicious coffee cake was served by Theresa as well.
Our meeting was closed with singing the Homemakers Prayer.
Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. May 19 at the Senior Center, and we will continue our lesson on house plants.
Union Progressive Farmers
The Union Progressive Farmers met Jan. 18 and March 15.
During the January meeting, new officers were elected. The new president is Abby Hill, vice president is Trisha Morgan, secretary is Makenna Ripberger, and treasurer is Kelsey Morgan. Alyssa Buhler is the news reporter and Nash Paddack is in charge of Health and Safety.
Green books and this year's record sheets were passed out to those who attended.
We discussed upcoming 4-H events.
In March Rebekah Buhler, Megan Walls, Alyssa Buhler, Jacob Williams and Kelsey Morgan gave their demonstrations. Nash Paddack's health and safety was about ways to stay safe while working with animal traps.
The meetings were adjourned and refreshments were provided by the Morgan, Ripberger and Naylor families.
