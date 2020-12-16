Night Extension Homemakers
Christmas is here! On Dec. 2, 2020, the Night Club met at Izzie’s for its annual Christmas dinner.
Six members celebrated with lots of cheer while having a delicious dinner as well as sharing their favorite memories of Christmas.
Hostesses were Janet Hagerty and Bernardine Mack.
Tables were decorated with strings of red beads and green garland.
Pictures of “Christmas Past” were displayed.
Masks and social distancing were practiced throughout the evening.
After a brief business discussion led by Linda Weigel, it was decided that our club’s monetary donations will be going to Santa’s Heroes and the Cheer Fund.
Members received Christmas cards and Christmas favor gifts. The hostess prizes went to Cathy Fogle and Linda.
The next meeting will be Jan. 13 (the second Wednesday) at 6:30. Place will be announced later.
