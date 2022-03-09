Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers met at 1 p.m. February 16 at the Laughlin Park shelter in Rushville.
President Diane Paris opened the gathering with the Pledge to the Flag and Linda Kuhn leading the Homemaker's Creed.
Kay Hineman led the Inspirational Moment with Luke 2:10-11.
Roll call was "What you did during snow day shut down" called by secretary-reporter Dorothy Mahan. Dorothy then read the minutes. Treasurer Sheilah Link gave the treasury report.
A thank you card was received from Big Flat Rock Christian Church for the donation in memory of Joe Chandler (Jean's husband).
The club donated 14 no sew blankets for Riley Children's Hospital plus a blanket from Mary Delay for a total of 15 blankets from Rush County.
Diane covered several items of interest to the club.
Kay gave a very helpful and informative lesson on "Superfoods: Fruits and Vegetables."
We were happy to have Carolyn Cleland as a guest.
Delicious refreshments were served by Betty Gold and Diane. Special thanks to the ladies.
The next gathering is March 23. We will be eating at LiL' Charlie's Restaurant and Brewery, 504 E. Pearl St., Batesville at 11 a.m. If driving yourself, meet there. If carpooling, meet at Pavey's at Milroy at 10:30 a.m. After lunch we will head to Three Points Fiber Mill, 7533 E. Hoff Rd. for a tour at 1 p.m. off Sunman exit. Go north over overpass and turn left on Hoff Rd. If anyone just wants to go on tour, contact Diane who needs to know who is eating out and who is going on tour; she is making reservations by March 14. Anyone is welcome. Contact Diane for more information at 317-695-8038.
Clinton Club
Clinton Club met March 1. President, Barb Bohman opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Homemaker’s Creed. We then enjoyed snacks of ice cream, cookies, nuts and a drink provided by Betty and Reggie.
Betty read devotions from the Bible, and also a poem, “The Making of Friends.” Thought of the month was read. We had roll call, and then sang the song, “Sweet Caroline.” Birthdays and anniversaries were announced and "Happy Anniversary" sang to club members who were in attendance. Betty is celebrating her 75th wedding anniversary this month!
The Secretary’s minutes were approved, and the treasurer’s report given. We had $255.40, and gave $40 to the North Decatur music parents for hosting the music contest; $40 was also given to Bread of Life to help with the turkey noodle dinner. A thank you note was read from the North Decatur music parents. Current balance is $175.20.
Spring District meeting day is March 10 in Switzerland County.
We discussed the Open Class rules booklet. Bonita has it finished, just waiting for confirmation of photography classes and rules from Bertha, then she will run copies to hand out. Marilyn discussed the silent auction fundraiser and said she has 11 items donated so far. Anyone wanting to donate, please let her know.
International Night is April 5 at the St. Mary’s Church large gathering room. Registration at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. German fare of Kielbasa sandwich, Rueben pinwheels, German potato salad and apple strudel is being served. Cost is $13. Brian Jones will speak about Germany. Cultural arts special project is a homemade garden item, no larger than 16” x 12” or 12” x 16”.
This year’s Achievement Night was discussed. Marilyn and Rita already have taken care of centerpieces for this event. Bonita will again do programs and award certificates.
Marilyn brought the Extension Homemaker plaques back in to the large meeting room. We added six metal name tags to the large plaque. Christopher will need to hang the smaller plaque again as it will not fit on the old hook. Marilyn’s name was finally added to the President’s plaque.
Home & Family Conference is June 6-8, 2022, at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville.
Regarding the idea from State about creating a video about Extension Homemakers, Deb and Connie have an idea for one. Wondering if there is an incentive from the State for doing this? Cathy Wilkymacky will find out for us.
Health & Safety tip was given by Barb Bohman. We sent a card to Anne Moore regarding her husband’s passing, as well as a check for $100.55 from the Decatur County Extension Homemakers.
Homemaker yearly dues are due on May 1 and are $15. Pay to your club treasurer and she will send to Paulette Duerstock. Deb Greiwe’s address is: 4271 S. CR 60 E., Greensburg, IN 47240. Make any checks out to Decatur County Extension Homemakers.
A sign-up sheet was passed around to sign up to cut up strawberries for the Decatur County United Fund Strawberry Festival. Berries will be cut on June 10 at 7 a.m. at the Presbyterian church. Please bring your favorite knife with you.
After International Night on April 5, our next meeting is May 3.
We had a Brain Game lesson today, but no other lesson and no Cultural Arts, since Connie was on vacation.
We had our fundraiser with a peach pie made by Reggie as the prize.
Barb adjourned the meeting with club members singing the Club Prayer.
