Napoleon 4-H Country Club
The Napoleon 4-H Country Club had their monthly meeting on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Rhea Miller, President. Julia Meyer, secretary, did roll call and asked members their favorite social media app. Happy Birthday was then sung to Julia Meyer.
In old business, the scrapbook update was given, members were reminded of turning in T-shirt order forms, and the July picnic sign-up sheet was brought to everyone's attention.
In new business, Julia and Logan Meyer gave a demonstration on golfing techniques and Rhea Miller gave a demonstration on her 4-H project of fine arts and crafts. Additionally, members signed up to work the food booth at the Ripley County Fairgrounds during fair week.
The meeting was later adjourned.
The next meeting will be a pitch-in held at the Greensburg Park for Family Fun Day at 12:30 p.m. July 10.
