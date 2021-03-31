Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Monday afternoon, March 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office with Julie Pyland and Cindy Grote as co-hostesses. Seven members and twograndchildren, Nora and Jase, attended. Regent Janet Bedel and Linda Volk, Chaplain, led the opening ritual. Cindy Beard led us in singing the Star Spangled Banner.
The President’s General and the National Defense reports were taken from the recent Daughters Newsletter and National Defender website. Hope is around the corner for the DAR. Janet reminded the ladies that the DAR Member’s Website is a wealth of information, so try to look at it as often as you can for resources of our National Society. Also, the latest American Spirit magazine was exceptional, as always, with the articles it contained. March 29th is Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.
The secretary’s report was given by Julie, with the treasurer’s report given by Sharon Mang. Both were approved. Cards have been sent or will be sent to Medal of Honor recipients for Service to Veteran’s Projects, and for St. Patrick’s and Easter to care facilities. Vicki Schwering, Cindy G., and Julie are taking care of the cards for this. Julie sends cards periodically to veterans who are over 90 years of age across the United States that she sees posted on Facebook. An update on Associate Memberships was given by Registrar Julie.
Members brought several seed packets that that will be mailed to the Hindman School in Kentucky. We were reminded to email Cindy B. our volunteer hours each month. Sharon reported that the Good Citizen Candidate, Benjamin Stier of South Decatur, was chosen as one of the 13 state finalists. That is quite an honor to receive. The Agape Center can still receive monetary donations. We have some topics that are in discussion. Thanks was given to Cindy B. who forwards emails to our members for local, state, and national information.
A nominating committee of Linda, Sharon, and Cindy G. will report at our April meeting with a slate of offices’ names for our upcoming new chapter year. If interested, please contact one of these members.
For ‘Minutes,’ Cindy B. told about World Water Day that is being observed today. Linda gave an Indian topic, and Janet told of the American Flag and patriotic inspiration. U.S. Flags can be purchased that have flown over Constitution Hall through the DAR Store website. Cindy G. reminded the ladies of good hand washing for a health and safety topic. We talked about cemetery etiquette, and to be aware of rules for the ones you visit and place items.
For the program, Vicki told of her Patriot Guion McKee, who was from Scotland and settled in Pennsylvania. He was a farmer in Kentucky after serving in the Revolutionary War.
Refreshments of decorated cupcakes and water, with special drinks for the children, were served from the red, white, and blue decorated table by Cindy G. and Julie to enjoy as we socialized a little more before leaving.
Our next meeting will be Monday, April 26th, 1 p.m., at the Decatur County Extension Office. Janet will give the program about her Patriot. Vicki and Linda will be the co-hostesses. Members are being asked to let Janet know of agenda items before the day of the meeting, otherwise we may or may not have the time to discuss it at the meeting.
DAR is a non-political service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of someone who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
