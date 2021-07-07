Xi Chapter, Phi Beta Psi Sorority
Three young ladies from North Decatur High School are recipients of $1,000 scholarships from Xi Chapter, Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Batesville. The recipients are Hannah Wiseman, Olivia O’Dell and Regan Westerfeld.
Olivia and Hannah were 2020 graduates of North Decatur and received scholarships last year. They have been renewed for the 2021-22 school year. O’Dell is enrolled in a 4-year Bachelor’s program in Medical Imaging. Wiseman is in a 2-year program for Radiology Technology. They are both attending IUPUI. Regan is a 2021 graduate of North Decatur, and this is her first scholarship. She is attending Ivy Tech Community College on a 2-year program for Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
In addition, Josie Ray Wagner, a 2021 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, is a recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Xi Chapter, Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Batesville. Wagner has enrolled in a 2-year program at IUPUI. She will be studying radiology with a goal of becoming a radiologic technologist.
Phi Beta Psi is a national sorority, which was formed to help find a cure for cancer. Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are interested in the fields of medical technologist, medical laboratory technologist, radiology technologist, cytotechnologist, sonography, or nuclear medicine technologist — fields which deal directly with cancer patients.
These scholarships are available each year to interested individuals who are high school seniors, college students, or adults who would like to go back to school. Applications are available in January. All area high school counselors will have the information.
Information provided
