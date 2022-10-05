Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 11:30 a.m. September 21, 2022, at Rebecca Park for their monthly meeting and annual pitch-in picnic lunch.
Following the delicious lunch, President Diann Reisman opened the business meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, all joined in reciting The Lord's Prayer.
Paulette Duerstock read the Thought of the Month, “It’s better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
Roll Call found six members present answering the question, “What elementary school did you attend?”
The minutes of the August meeting were read and approved.
Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
All joined in singing the Song of the Month, “School Days.”
Reminders were given for Madison District Retreat on September 22 at St Mary’s, and Achievement Night on October 20 at the Adult Center. Paulette gave a report on the Fall District meeting which was held on August 18 in Versailles.
Paulette won the 50/50. The meeting was closed with all singing the Homemakers Club Prayer.
Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. October 19 at the Senior Center. Members are reminded to bring their pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Lone Tree Chapter (DAR)
On a breezy fall afternoon, the Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at 1 p.m. Monday, September 26, at the Smyrna Lutheran Church. Nine members and two children, Nora and Logan Mang, were present. Regent Cindy Beard opened the meeting with the DAR Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with Chaplain Vicki Schwering and members responding. Nora led us in the pledge to the American flag and Cindy Grote led us in singing of The Star Spangled Banner.
A memorial service was held for Marge Hunter who passed away on July 1. She had been a member for 68 years. Cindy B. read her obituary in remembrance. Ralph “Izzy’ Newman, Jr’s passing on September 9 was mentioned. He was a 95-year-old World War II veteran that our chapter honored in June 2021.
Secretary Janet l. Bedel read the minutes of the June meeting, and treasurer Sharon Mang gave her report, with both approved. A budget for the coming year was proposed by Sharon, and also approved. The new program books prepared by Sharon were given to the members present along with dues cards for those who have paid. Thanks to those who had made donations to the Hindman School in Kentucky for flood damage this past summer, and also to our treasury when dues were paid.
Cards were signed and will be sent to Cindy G.’s grandson, Kaden Schroeder, and to Jacob Koontz who both recently completed boot camp training for the Navy. Corresponding secretary Diana Springmier had sent several cards for various things since our last meeting.
Associate member, Sandy Wilhoit, purchased at Continental Congress the Chaplain’s Handbook as a gift for our chapter. Cindy B. received correspondence for our chapter for our entry in the Quilt project, thanks to Vicki. Julie Pyland has completed the GEP 6, and Cindy G. participated in the chorus at the recent State Convention.
Cindy B. attended the Southeast District meeting in Columbus in August. Our chapter received various certificates and a ribbon that day. The Fall Forum is in Indianapolis on October 28 and 29, and Cindy B. has registration forms. Associate member Julie plans to attend.
Marilyn Hadler, with several family members riding in a troop carrier, and Julie following in her decorated vehicle, were parade participants in the recent Crack-Away-Daze parade at New Point representing DAR.
Julie has placed posters and other information in some schools in the county for Constitution Week. This week was also noted on the electric sign board at Main and Lincoln Streets in Greensburg. Mayor Joshua Marsh recently presented a special proclamation for Constitution Week to Cindy B., Marilyn, and Julie.
The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) Patriot Grave Marking/Wreath Laying will be Saturday, October 15 at 10 A.M. at the Sandcreek Baptist Cemetery that is by the driveway to the St. Mary’s Church. Our chapter will have members participating that day. Visitors are welcome to attend this, and it is to be held rain or shine.
For the DAR Day of Service project in October, it was voted and approved to donate needed items to the Speranza House. These can be brought to our October meeting.
George Metz gave an informative program on Pioneer Cemeteries in our county. He showed what he uses to ‘witch’ graves, and uses #9 heavier wire in a right-angled configuration for this. An interesting note was that if the two wires cross over, it usually indicates that a man is buried there, and it the wires spread apart, it is usually a woman. How this works, he really does not know for certain. If a depression is seen in a cemetery, it could indicate that an old wooden or wicker coffin, with no vault like what is used today, has deteriorated throughout the years and fallen onto the body. He said that there are 110 cemeteries in the county. Cemeteries can also have more burials that are actually noted or marked. Back when, there was no embalming nor media to make deaths known like we have today. Our chapter will make a donation to the Decatur County Cemetery Commission. Many thanks to George for coming today for this program.
Janet brought refreshments of pumpkin cake donuts, Red Delicious Apple Slices, and watermelon, along with cider and Halloween candy. Cindy G. brought water and fall themed table service and this was served on an autumn decorated table.
The next meeting will be on Monday, October 24, at 1 P.M., at the country home of Barbara Reiger. Diana and Barbara will have refreshments. Vicki is to have the program. Sharon will have the American Heritage moment. Cindy B. will show the way that day to those that need this so as not to get lost.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, or Registrar Cindy Grote, 812-717-0896.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.