Smyrna Guys and Gals
The Smyrna Guys and Gals met at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
Before the main meeting, the 4H members and guests provided a community service by caroling to the Holkamp and the Hahn residences and providing them with fruit bags. To ensure peoples safety, the club stood outside 6 feet away from the homeowners.
When the club got back from caroling at 7 p.m., the meeting started as well as a club pizza party. President Anna Burkhart presided over the meeting.
The American pledge was led by Jon Spreckelson and the 4H pledge was led by Clare Spreckelson.
Roll call was conducted by the members answering what their favorite Christmas tradition is.
Alan Lecher gave the Secretary report and Leader Katie Spreckleson gave the Treasurer's report.
New business was to donate $50 to Aspen Place to be used towards Christmas gift bags for the residents. Members were also encouraged to apply for any 4-H scholarships applicable to them.
Old business was to sign up for 4H online.
Jon gave the Health and Safety report on how to stay safe during winter weather and Clare gave the Devotion.
Alan and Ava Lecher gave instrumental demonstrations with the violin and banjo to the houses they caroled to.
Refreshments were provided by Clare Spreckleson, Alexis Turner and Ali Norton.
After the meeting, Henry Spreckelson led the $10 gift card exchange for members.
Everyone who attended wore masks. Those in attendance were members Anna and Mason Burkhart, Jon, Henry Spreckelson, Clare Spreckelson, and Ava and Alan Lecher. Guest attendants were past 4H members Emily Burkhart and Jane Spreckelson.
The next Smyrna Guys and Gals meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021, at Smyrna Lutheran Church
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.