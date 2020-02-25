Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR
Betsy Moll was hostess for the Feb. 24 meeting of the Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) with Julie Pyland as co-hostess. Six members and two prospective members, Cindy Grote and Vicki Schwering, were present along with Jase Boehnlein, Cindy’s 3-month- old grandson. Regent Janet Bedel led the opening ritual with Chaplain Linda Volk, which includes the heritage of the organization, Pledge to the American flag.the America’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution of the USA, and singing of The Star Spangled Banner led by Betsy, and the DAR Flag Salute.
Janet read the President General’s Message about shaking-up our meetings so we are not necessarily doing the same thing each meeting to bring new energy, excitement, and involvement to our chapter meetings and to our mission. Since February is Black History Month, for the National Defense Report, Janet told of a care facility that is still in operation in Indianapolis, the Alpha Home.
For a new addition to our gatherings, Lois Laskowski told of American Flag etiquette, especially to not let the flag touch the ground and to keep it illuminated at night if left outside. Betsy told of seeing the flag that inspired the National Anthem at the National Museum of American History. It is impressive to see. Lois also told a tidbit about Indians. Janet gave a conservation minute giving information about the March 14th recycling day in Decatur County for paper shredding and electronic recycling to be held at the fairgrounds. Also, Janet mentioned Women’s Issues to pay attention to what your body could be telling you, even if a younger age. Having tests done, such as a colonoscopy, are recommended, too.
Julie gave the secretary’s report, and the treasurer’s report was given by Janet in Sharon Mang’s absence. Janet thanked the members for helping with the placement of the wreaths for Wreaths Across American that four of our members placed on Revolutionary War veterans’ graves at area cemeteries.
Janet has filed the reports for our chapter which included the Chapter Master Report, Chapter Achievement Awards, Volunteer Hours, and the Chapter Regent’s Report. This has to all be done online. She showed the ladies some of the information that is requested for these reports, and this brought back memories for past Regents. We are a Level 2 Chapter, and are complimented by our Southern District Director for all we do. Hopefully we can have a meeting with another chapter in our area, and have our District Director attend before her term expires.
We are appreciative of the email notifications that Cindy Beard sends to many of our members to keep them informed of activities. Agape needs include toilet paper, diapers, baby wipes, and feminine products. Also, spaghetti sauce with meat, or other non-perishable foods with meat included. Easy open pull-tab tops are a consideration, as well.
Janet will make a list of a few items that our club can consider doing this year that we can discuss at our next meeting. Julie has compiled a suggested list of things that she would like for our chapter to think about doing. Our corresponding secretary, Diana Springmier, will start sending birthday cards to members soon. Julie continues to make cemetery documentation of veterans’ graves in our county. We now have a Facebook presence thanks to Julie, as well.
Upcoming meetings were discussed. We will recognize the DAR Good Citizens from the three local high schools in April. Tour suggestions were made for May, and Diana will check on a place to visit to get more information.
Our next meeting will be at the home of Lois Laskowski in Greensburg at 1:30 p.m. March 23. Sharon will bring refreshments. Betsy will give the program about her brother who served in Vietnam.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met Feb. 19 at Morning Breeze for their regular monthly meeting with six members present. Prior to beginning the meeting, we all enjoyed our monthly Brain Game Challenge. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Homemakers Creed and Pledge to the Flag. For Devotions Diann read “Give Me Shelter,” a page from the book “Gifts from My Front Porch.” The thought of the month was read by Patsy Harmeyer: “Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.” All enjoyed singing along with George Strait on Diann’s cell phone the Song of the Month, “I Cross My Heart."
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes from the January meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Next month we will begin giving $1 per member for the 50/50 drawing.
Diann gave her report on the Jan. 27 Council meeting at the Extension office. Home and Family Conference is scheduled for June 1-3 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Plainfield. The Special Cultural Arts Project this year at Conference is aprons, which must be made by the person entering the apron within the past year. The Spring District Meeting is on March 10 at Rising Sun Church of Christ. Your $14 reservations need to be sent to Paulette Duerstock before March 1. International Night is March 17 at First Baptist Church;registration at 5:30, dinner at 6. $10 reservations need to be in to Isabelle Royse by March 10.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy brought in an antique corn husker. She also brought in a collection of matchbooks from many out of the way places.
Diann presented the lesson on making snowflakes. The 50/50 was son by Alberta McQueen.
The meeting closed with the singing of the Homemakers Prayer. For refreshments a nice selection of cookies and juice were served by Diann, Irene and Paulette.
Our next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 20 at the library. The lesson is Medicines and You.
