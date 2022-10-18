Rushville Elks Lodge
Members and trustees of Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 met October 11. Many matters were discussed and voted on; a summary follows.
It was unanimously agreed the Lodge will continue a tradition of honoring the community’s military veterans by hosting a buffet from 5 to 8 p.m. November 11 (Veterans Day).
All Rush County veterans and a guest are welcome to enjoy the buffet, which will feature Italian cuisine, free of charge.
Members of the general public are also invited to enjoy the buffet for a free-will donation.
Our annual Clothe-A-Child benefit fundraiser is scheduled for November 18 in the Lodge Ball Room. The evening will include an auction, a jazz ensemble, a buffet and a full menu.
This is our primary fundraiser for the Clothe-A-Child program, which provides new clothes and related items for Rush County children in need.
Any merchant or individual willing to donate auction items or funds is encouraged to contact the Lodge at 765-938-1307. Help is also needed taking the recipient families shopping on December 3. Again, call the Lodge if you are willing to help or for more information.
In other news, local finals for the annual Hoops Shoot contest sponsored by the Rushville Elks Lodge are scheduled for 9 a.m. December 3 at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County. Local winners will have the opportunity to advance to state, regional and national competition.
Clinton Club (Homemakers)
CLINTON CLUB MINUTES
President Barb Bohman began the meeting at 6:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Creed. Linda read devotions. Barb read the thought of the month, and roll call was taken with asking the ladies “What is your favorite tree and why?” We sang the song of the month, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.” After that we sang Happy Birthday to Betty and Dorothy, and Happy Anniversary to Pam and Barb. The secretary’s report and treasurer’s reports were given.
We discussed the plans for Achievement Night to be held October 20 at the Adult Senior Center at 6 p.m. Deadline to sign up and pay was October 12. Clinton Club members made the dessert for the meal.
Marilyn has a game planned for the evening and for entertainment, Rita will read a Christmas story and a couple members will act it out as she narrates the story. Bonita is working on the program and will number them. Bonita will also have the certificates and yardstick awards ready for the evening. Numbers will be drawn for the door prizes. We have received 36 reservations so far. Cathy Wilkymacky, Madison District Rep, will attend. There are a few clubs who have not sent in reservations yet. Connie will play Christmas music. The table coverings and door prizes are ready to go. Linda will do the memorial service.
Madison District Retreat was discussed. There were 56 attendees and everyone agreed it was a fun day. There was a presentation on balance and falling as we age, many door prizes, the auction, skits, and a craft project. Lunch was a catered box lunch, We will be going back to Camp Higher Ground next year for the 24th year of Retreat.
Marilyn discussed the Scatter Kindness project and reminded everyone who had taken hearts to be sure and pass them out to show kindness to others.
Our December Christmas dinner meeting was discussed with regards of where to hold the dinner and who could cater, if needed. Deb will make some calls next week to several places to check on availability, private rooms to use and menus.
The November 1 meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Bonita’s home. We will have pizza, dessert and soda and water. We will hold our annual auction so everyone was asked to bring one or two nice items for the auction. Canned goods, jams/jellies, baked goods always go over well at the auction.
Barb gave the Health & Safety tips of doing a furnace check-up, change the filter, and also to be careful when walking outside along roads and to wear something reflective and with lights on it so you can be seen easily.
For Cultural Arts, Connie read a piece, “Drink to Good Health” about the creation and use of Dixie cups.
At the November 7 EH Council meeting, we will be discussing the Open Class at the fair, should we keep doing it or give it up due to lack of help? Members were asked to voice their concerns and comments about this at the meeting.
The meeting was closed with the Club Prayer. Linda and Pam served refreshments of apple crisp with ice cream.
