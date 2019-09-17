Night Extension Homemakers
The Night Club met Sept. 4 for its annual Salad Supper at Linda Weigel’s home with the assistance of Janet Bedel. Everyone enjoyed a variety of delicious salads. Linda’s black and red plaid tablecloth came from Kenya, Africa, as part of our cultural arts.
Linda opened the meeting with the Creed and the Pledge to the Flag.
The Inspiration was “Hail Mary.”
The Song of the Month, “I Love Apples,” was led by Catherine Mauer.
Secretary Bessie Ploeger took roll call and read the minutes, and treasurer Janet Bedel gave the finance report.
“Happy Birthday” wishes went to Janet B., Joan Greiwe, and Catherine. Also, “Happy Anniversary” wishes went to Janet Hagerty. In memory of our Adopt-A-Patient, Juletta Larrison, a memorial gift was given to the Hospice of South Central Indiana.
Unfinished Business: The Homemakers’ County Council meeting report was discussed. It was announced that the Decatur County Homemakers donated $5,000 to the Decatur County Marching Band. This was accomplished through their many efforts at the fair and other events and projects.
Coming up in October will be the Operation Christmas Child display at First Baptist Church.
Also, Night club members are completing plans for the Decatur County Homemakers Achievement Night program on Oct. 15. It will be at First Baptist Church. Registration starts and 5:30 p.m. and the meal begins at 6 p.m. Please send $8 dollars to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. 200 N., Greensburg by Oct. 1. Special note: Please send in your registrations as a club instead of one individual member. Everyone can choose a ceramic to paint, if you wish. Items will cost from $3 to $10, which is to be paid that evening. Wear suitable clothes for painting.
New Business: Health and Safety tips by Janet B. One way to help prevent spreading flu germs and sickness is to try washing your hands for as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday.” Another tip, try to use a composition book as a medical record book with detailed information about your doctor visits, medications, phone numbers, and any other important facts.
After the club prayer, Linda gave the Internet Safety lesson. “Electronic Connection Challenges for the Parent Role.” It teaches children ages 5 to 7 about how to make better choices online and become responsible digital citizens. It guides parent in ways of protecting their children online. Speak to your children early about the choices they may make online.
The Mystery Box winner was Linda, and the door prize went to Bernardine Mack.
The next meeting will be at at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Bessie’s home with Joan co-hosting. The lesson, Cooking with Grandkids, will be given by Joan.
