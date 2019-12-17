Night Extension Homemakers
The Night Club celebrated Christmas with a dinner at Cricket Ridge on Dec. 4.
Nine members were greeted by hostesses Linda Weigel and Bernardine Mack.
The tables were decorated with Christmas favors of stockings, homemade Italian cookies, and a “cup of good cheer” of cherry cookies.
Secret Pal cards were exchanged.
Members wished Liz Hally a Merry Christmas.
After dinner, an informal meeting was held. Program books were completed, and upcoming dates were discussed.
Loretta Macyauski won the door prize.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Joan Greiwe and Janet Hagerty are the hostesses. The lesson will be, “The Brain Game” by Cathy Fogle.
