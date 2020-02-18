Night Extension Homemakers Club
Four members of the Night Extension Homemakers Club met Feb. 11 at Paint The Town in Greensburg for our rescheduled monthly meeting.
This is our second year to have a painting meeting at this business on the south side of the downtown square. We socialized while painting the different ceramic items we chose to do. It will be interesting to see how the colors in the items change once they are fired by Angie Gehrich. Bessie Ploeger and Cathy Fogle were hostesses. At each setting was a Valentine plate with chocolates to enjoy.
While we were still painting, Linda Weigel, president, opened a business meeting with roll call, and Loretta Macyauski, Cathy, Linda, and Janet B. told if we would do anything special for Valentine’s Day.
In Bessie’s absence, Cathy read the secretary’s report.
The treasurer’s report was given by Janet Bedel.
Various topics of the recent Homemaker’s Council meeting were given by Linda. The open class fair entries booklet will be available soon at the Extension office.
Janet B. and Joan Greiwe attended the recent Extension Annual Meeting and each brought desserts for this event.
For Health and Safety, Janet B. mentioned it is a good idea to have a list of concerns noted when going to see the doctor or nurse practitioner, just to be sure that all are mentioned and discussed. Also, it is advised to call for any test results if do you do not hear within a reasonable time to be sure of them, as sometime a notification has not been done.
Madison District Spring Meeting is Tuesday, March 10 at Rising Sun Christian Church in Ohio County. Reservations of $14 are due to Paulette Duerstock before the end of February, with check payable to Decatur County Extension Homemakers. She would then mail one check from our county.
International Night is Tuesday, March 17, at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Israel will be the featured country. We will be taking the $10 reservation fee at our March meeting, and Janet B. will then pay Isabelle Royse for our club.
Cathy served freshly baked peanut butter cookies for refreshments, and we enjoyed these as we applied the final glaze coat on the ceramic items.
An executive decision was made after the meeting to donate $30 to the 4-H Council for two fair plaques to be given at the upcoming Decatur County Fair.
It was Janet B.’s lucky evening as she won both the mystery box and door prize.
Cathy will bring our "fired" items to our meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the home of Janet Hagerty with Janet B. as co-hostess. The lesson will be on Identity Theft given by Janet B. We will start taking our yearly dues payments of $15, International Night $10 reservations, plus officers decided at this meeting, too.
Clinton Extension Homemakers Club
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Feb. 4 at El Chile Poblano restaurant for their 85th anniversary. Fourteen members enjoyed ordering a meal of their choice.
Marianne Ponsler had a Valentine bag of chocolate candies for each.
President Barb Bohman welcomed everyone and had a short business meeting. She announced Madison District spring meeting is March 10 in Ohio County, and International Night is March 17
Cultural Arts is a handmade apron. Reservations were paid by members.
Bonita Hellmich announced Fair Books will have some changes and may be available by next meeting.
The Madison District fall meeting will be in Decatur County at City Hall.
Volunteer hours were collected.
Happy Birthday was sung for Pam Blasdell, Regina Osborn and Shellie Cummins.
Several members participated in a Valentine's gift exchange.
Next meeting is March 3 at the home of Connie Fruchtnicht.
