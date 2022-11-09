Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
Six members of the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers Club met at 9:30 a.m. October 19, 2022 at the Greensburg Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting with President Diann Reisman presiding.
Following the Creed and Pledge to the Flag, Rosemary Schroeder gave the Thought of the Month: “A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it, it just blooms” by Hanna Lavon. Roll Call was taken by telling your favorite tree and why. Secretary Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the September meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s Report.
Happy Birthday wishes were sung for Diann and Paulette, and Happy Anniversary was sung for Rosemary Schroeder. All members also joined in singing the Song of the Month, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”.
Patsy Harmeyer reported on the Extension Homemaker’s Retreat which she and Paulette attended.
Theresa Ripperger presented the Health and Safety Lesson on ”Good Habits That Might Age You Prematurely.” Even healthy habits can benefit from a shake-up.
For Cultural Arts Patsy brought in a book titled “Reflections on Decatur County” and shared the history of the Odd Fellows Home. The book was a special project of the Greensburg Daily News.
The meeting was adjourned with singing the Homemakers Prayer.
Theresa served delicious apple cake for refreshments, and Patsy won the 50/50 drawing.
Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. November 16 at the Senior Center.
Clinton Club
We began our evening’s meeting with pizza and Frost-on-the-Pumpkin pie for dessert. We had 13 members in attendance. Many great items were brought in by the members for the annual auction. These were set out on tables for everyone to view before the auction.
Our meeting started with a discussion of what we might want to do for our Christmas Dinner/Meeting in December. Deb had called several places to find out about availability and pricing. After these options were discussed, Rita Hellmich motioned that we go to Brau Haus in Oldenburg with a family-style meal. We took a vote and it was decided we would go to Brau Haus at 6 p.m. on December 6 for our Christmas dinner. Those who wish to participate in a gift exchange are to bring a $10 gift for the exchange. Your choice to participate or not. Donna will bring brownies for dessert.
We have decided not to have a January meeting. Our February meeting will be held at Mancino’s at 6 p.m. to celebrate the Clinton Club anniversary.
We sang Happy Birthday for Katie’s birthday, and Happy Anniversary for a couple other members. We then took a few minutes for everyone to look at the auction items again.
Next we started our club auction of items donated by club members with President Barb Bohman as our auctioneer. We had homemade goodies, jams, wine, cookies and bread, along with many other fun items such as fall decorations for purchase. The auction did well. Our evening ended a little after 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.