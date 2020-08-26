50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the Extension Office at 1 p.m. Aug. 19
We all wore masks, and before starting Isabelle gave each of us a Clorox wipe to clean our separate tables.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Bertha Head gave devotions titled, “See Jesus in Others in Acts of Humility and Kindness.”
Judy Kessens read the Thought of the Month, “It takes Grace to remain kind in cruel situations,” after which, we sang “Grace, Grace, God’s Grace.”
Seven members answered roll by stating an act of kindness we had done. We also stated something we accomplished during this time of isolation.
Juanita gave the secretary’s report for February, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
We sang “Happy Birthday to Judy, Patti Leitgabel, Bertha, and Deloris Tays.
For Cultural Arts, we looked at the various plaques on the walls of the room and noted various club members and family members that were represented on those walls.
Isabelle turned in the same officers for the coming year. Ruthann Robertson will be our card secretary. Juanita was requested to print the by-laws.
Isabelle passed out the program booklets for this coming year. She announced that Helen Swango’s daughter, Jeanette, will be a new member.
Due to Covid-19, several programs have been cancelled. We decided to hold our club meetings every month so long as we wear masks and are able to social distance. For a while, we will not serve refreshments or have door prizes. We will continue to give lessons. The hostess will be responsible for devotions and cultural arts.
Lesson packets were given to Judy (“Halt Loneliness”), Bertha (“Homeowners’ Work Is Never Done”), and Isabelle AND Patti (“Houseplants”).
For Health & Safety, we discussed the various types of masks we were sewing, and other safety procedures we were utilizing.
We sang the Club Prayer, and each one sanitized our table once again prior to exiting.
Our next meeting is at 1 p.m. Sept. 16, with Ruthann as hostess. Location will be announced later. Judy will do the lesson and Bertha will give the health and safety lesson.
