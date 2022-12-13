Clinton Club
Clinton Club met at Koch’s Brau Haus in Oldenburg for our Christmas dinner and meeting. We had 18 in attendance: 14 members and four guests. We started out with a delicious family-style meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, slaw, green beans and noodles. Donna brought mini brownies for dessert.
After our meal, we had a short meeting. We talked about helping a needy family with a donation as we do each Christmas. Deb suggested a family and Bonita made a motion to donate $300 to them, with Marilyn seconding the motion. We sang Happy Birthday to Marilyn.
Rita had made up a Clinton Club Jeopardy game for us to play. She had questions for members and guests to answer. At the end we still had four members in the game. They each chose a number and the closest one won the prize.
We next opened Christmas gifts brought in by the members who wanted to participate in the gift exchange.
At the end of the evening, Barb reminded us that we were not having a meeting in January. For the February 7 meeting, the club will meet at 6 p.m. at Mancino’s for our anniversary dinner and meeting. Those who wish to participate should bring a $3 Valentine gift.
