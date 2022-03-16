Lone Tree Chapter of DAR
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Monday afternoon, February 28, in the large meeting room of the Decatur County Extension Office. Nine members were present along with three via Zoom. The Opening Ritual was done by Regent Cindy Beard and Chaplain Vicki Schwering with members responding. A moment of silence was held for former members Barbara Welsh and Barbara Neal who passed recently. Member concerns and remembrances were given my Cindy B. We have three new members: Marilyn Hadler, Amanda Boyd, and Associate Cathy Haynes.
Cindy gave the treasurer’s report. Secretary Janet Bedel read the June and October reports and these were approved.
It was approved that our chapter will be making a monetary donation to help cover costs for the State Conference/Congress reception hosted by the Southern District. Cindy Grote is planning to participate in the State Chorus. Julie Pyland plans to attend some of the State Conference that will be held in May in Indianapolis.
Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier has sent cards to members for various occasions. Thank you notes and other correspondence were read. Julie has sent cards to veterans across the United States, especially those around 100 years of age that she sees posted on Facebook. Coupons have been sent to the Air Base Coupon Program at Kardena.
Cindy B. gave the President General’s message for the E Pluribus Educational Initiative taken from the American Spirit magazine. Also, for National Defense, she told of the National Vet Girls Rise Day on February 19 which recognizes the immense dedication of the nearly 2 million U.S. veteran women. She told of the West Point Summer Experience.
For Minute Moments, Julie gave American flag fun facts about the stripes on our flag. Linda Volk told of the National Native American Veterans Memorial.
An update was given on the three DAR Good Citizen candidates from the three local high schools that will be invited to the March 28 meeting at the Greensburg Adult Center. New Directions appreciated our donations of last October. Julie was in the Veteran’s Day parade in November. Thanks to all who made donations to the Western Kentucky Disaster Relief after the December tornadoes.
Ideas for participating in the Decatur County Bicentennial were given. Linda is the coordinator of this for our chapter. The parade will be June 11. Open houses/tours will be held with volunteers needed, plus help at the Historical Museum.
This being Black History Month, Diana mentioned that David Robert Lewis was the first Black graduate of Greensburg High School, and was the first African-American to graduate from the Purdue Civil Engineering School in 1894.
The Oath of Membership was given in-person to Marilyn Hadler and via Zoom to Amanda Boyd by Chaplain Vicki. Each received a gift from the chapter. We enjoyed refreshments brought by Barb Reiger and Diana during a short social time after the oath was given.
The chapter is a Level 1 for 2021. Cindy B. appreciated the group effort to complete the CMR and the CAA for this. Julie has set-up a chapter email address which is lonetreechapterdar@gmail.com (all lower case). Vicki showed five designs she prepared for the America 250 Quilt block for judging for the state design. We voted for the design that will be entered in this DAR contest.
Vicki appreciates contributions for the scrapbook. Cindy G. brought several books that she has finished reading from the DAR book list to share with the ladies. Julie is planning a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event. More information will be forthcoming when it is known.
Linda gave a program on the DAR National Forests about the Penny Pine Project so each state could have a memorial forest. Indiana did their part for this.
Our next meeting will be Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m., at the Greensburg Adult Center. The three DAR Good Citizen candidates from the county high schools will be recognized and honored. Cindy G. and Linda will be bringing refreshments.
DAR is a service organization open to any women who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
