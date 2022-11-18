Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers met October 19 at the home of Linda Chandler.
President Diane Paris called the meeting to order.
Jean Chandler led the pledge to the flag and the Homemaker’s Creed followed by Kay Hineman reading devotions from Psalm 63, “Our Hearts True Home.”
Roll call was answered by a favorite dessert.
Secretary Dorothy Mahan read the secretary’s report. Dorothy celebrated her 80th birthday on October 23 with family at Ertel’s Bistro and Winery near Batesville.
The treasurer’s report was given by Treasurer Sheilah Link.
Susie Case became a member.
Diane gave a report about the council meeting. Discussion was made about a possible outing to Front Gate Outlet in Ohio in November. Several brought items for show and tell.
Delicious refreshments were served by the hostess.
Lone Tree Chapter: DAR
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at 1 p.m. October 24, at the home of Barbara Reiger with Diana Springmier as co-hostess. Ten members and two children, Nora and Logan Mang, were present along with prospective member Mary Adam.
While we were waiting for others to arrive, Barb told some of the history of her beautiful home. Regent Cindy Beard opened the meeting with the DAR Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with Chaplain Vicki Schwering and members responding. Betsy Moll led us in the singing of The Star Spangled Banner.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel and treasurer Sharon Mang gave their respective reports and they were approved. Sharon presented the Indiana DAR Financial Chapter Report, and this will be sent to the INDAR State Treasurer.
Wreaths Across American was discussed and we will be placing wreaths at 5 veterans’ graves at Spring Hill, Letts, and South Park that were donated by members, plus the 7 Revolutionary War Graves at the Sand Creek Cemetery by the St. Mary’s Church main driveway.
‘Thanks” was received via his Grandmother Cindy Grote from Kaden Schroeder, Navy, for the card he received earlier this month. We will sign a card in December at our meeting to be sent to Kaden and to Jacob Koontz so each can receive his card by Christmas. Associate member, Cathy Haynes, has requested holly hock seeds and/or roots for attracting bees, butterflies, etc. Corresponding Secretary Diana has sent birthday cards to members.
Various items were brought for the Speranza House for our Day of Service Project, with Cindy B. to see that all items are delivered. Sharon shared special event dates throughout history for American Heritage Moment. Registrar Cindy Grote was not able to be present, but Mary’s application is progressing.
The SAR Patriot Grave marking was held on Saturday, October 15th, at the Sand Creek Cemetery. It was an impressive event with 5 grave sites honored of Revolutionary War Veterans. Cindy B., Marilyn Hadler, Linda Volk, and Julie Pyland attended and participated. Our chapter’s red/white/blue wreath was also brought for placement at this event. Russell Wilhoit had cleaned these tombstones.
Vicki will be entering the tree on our court house for the DAR Historic Trees of Indiana 2024 photo contest.
We will be doing Christmas cards for the nursing homes again this years. Cards can be signed----Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and brought to our December 5th meeting, or given to Cindy B. or Julie. Janet suggested, and it was approved, that we ask our members who live outside of the Greensburg areas to participate, too, if they wish. They can purchase and sign cards to give to nursing home residents, veterans, shut-ins in the area where they live so that Christmas cheer can be spread this way from our chapter. Cindy. B. and Julie will let members know of this via an email/newsletter.
Our new chapter email address is: darlonetreechapter@gmail.com. Cindy B. read an article from the National Defender entitled “Encourage Participation of Young Voters.” She also gave the President General’s Message taken from the September/October issue of the American Spirit, and noted 2 interesting parts of the magazine---the Book Shelf and the DAR Museum National Treasures.
Vicki gave a program on Native American Geronimo. He was born in 1829, and died in 1909 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His family was massacred by Mexican soldiers. After that he bore a deep hatred of whites and Mexicans to avenge his families’ deaths. Several of Geronimo’s blood descendants survive today.
A pumpkin dessert made by Diana, served with candy corn, coffee and water were served for refreshments as many of us sat around Barb’s dining room table enjoying the outside views and socializing.
The next meeting will be Monday, December 5th, at 1:00 P.M. at the Historical Museum. Jenny Robbins Sturges and Dawn Barnes will talk about the Speranza House. Sharon will have refreshments, and Diana will share an American History Moment.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244; Registrar Cindy Grote, 812-716-0896; or email: darlonetreechapter@gmail.com.
