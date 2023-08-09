Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
Five members of the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. July 26 at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting welcoming her sister Linda Sipe, who was visiting from Fort Worth, and then leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the flag.
For Devotions, Patsy Harmeyer read “Live Life Beautifully” by Mother Teresa. Theresa Ripperger gave the Thought of the Month, “And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.” Everyone answered Roll Call by telling if they would be participating in this year’s Fair Parade. Paulette Duerstock rode on the trolley with other Extension Homemakers who served as Grand Marshalls of the parade this year.
All joined in singing the Song of the Month, “In the Good Old Summertime” by William Redmond. Happy Birthday was sung for Patsy, and Happy Anniversary to Paulette.
The minutes of the May and June meetings were read and approved, and Patsy gave the treasurer’s report.
A thank you note was read from the family of Alberta McQueen for the mass enrollment.
For Health and Safety, Theresa read an article “Does Bodywash Beat Bar Soap?” The answer is yes in some ways. Body wash tends to be more moisturizing, with emollients like glycerin, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and other additives, but your skin may be sensitive to them. Bar soap is packaged more eco-friendly and generally contains fewer preservatives, ideal for those wanting a hypoallergenic option.
We were reminded of the upcoming Council meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Extension Office.
The meeting was closed with all singing the Homemakers Prayer. Patsy won the 50/50. Refreshments of Banana Split Dessert and Sprite or water were served by Diann and Paulette.
Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Senior Center when the lesson will be “Tips for Preventing Dementia.”
Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers ate lunch at Cracker Barrel in Harrison, Ohio, and enjoyed an outing to Jungle Jim's in Cincinnati on July 19.
The next get together is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, with Diane Paris. Anyone is welcome. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
