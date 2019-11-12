Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Nov. 5 at the home of Bonita Hellmich with their annual pizza refreshments.
Donna Flint, co-hostess, helped serve cupcakes, brownies, ice cream, chocolates, nuts and soft drinks.
Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and club creed.
Bonita had devotions.
Barb read the thought, “Give thanks for the trouble you don’t have.”
Eighteen answered roll call by telling of a special blessing. Since the tune for the song “Give Thanks” was not known by all, members read the song.
“Happy Birthday” was sung for Barb Brancamp and Katie Spreckelson, and “Happy Anniversary” for Donna Flint and Katie.
The minutes of the October meeting were approved as read.
Deb Greive gave the treasury balance.
Marilyn Davis reported on Achievement Night: excellent food and an ice cream sundae bar. She announced that the ceramic pieces that were painted need to be picked up. Clinton Club had six members with perfect attendance. Marilyn also stated that 125 daffodil bulbs were planted in 45 minutes with good helpers.
Reservations were paid for the Christmas meeting at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3.
Bohman reported on attending the council meeting.
The annual Extension Board meeting is Dec. 12.
The council voted to give $500 to the Christmas Child project, $250 to the Freedom Riders, and $150 for Wreaths Across America.
In lieu of a charity donation, Clinton Club voted to donate $200 to a person in need.
For Health & Safety, Barb stated there is info in the Homemakers Hotline about diabetes.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of the Pilgrims and Thanksgiving.
Nancy Derheimer had brain lesson #5 about learning something new to stimulate our brains and had a sign language sheets to study. We then tried to sign our name.
Pam Blasdel had the lesson “Eat, Play, Grow: Creative Cooking With Kids.”
For the money raising project, bingo was played with prizes awarded.
The club prayer was sung to close.
