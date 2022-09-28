50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. September 21 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Becky offered devotions from Max Lucado, ”God’s Name in Your Heart.” For cultural arts, she shared an article from an R.E.M.C. publication titled “Painting the Towns” regarding different things painted in various Indiana locations highlighting their area’s history.
Judy Kessens read the Thought of the Month, “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.” Bertha Head led in the Song of the Month, “School Days.” We sang “Happy Birthday” to Ruth Smith.
Ten members answered roll by stating the elementary school they attended. Isabelle attended one-room schools, and Deloris Tays attended a two-room school. The rest of us attended regular K- or 1-8 elementary schools.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for August which was approved as read. She issued new address/call trees to everyone present. Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
Bertha, Judy, Patty Leitgabel, Becky, Isabelle, and Juanita plan to attend the Retreat on Thursday, September 22, at St. Mary’s Church. Achievement Night will be October 20 at the Greensburg Adult Center. The cost is $15. Registration will begin at 5:30 and program to begin at 6 p.m.
Isabelle announced that sewing day was successful. Finished shorts are 101 large, 45 medium, 66 small. Several more are in different stages of completion. Patti expressed her appreciation for everyone who sews/crochets/crafts/donates for filling the Christmas boxes.
For Health and Safety, Bertha highlighted Autumn Risks and Tips. She related many good suggestions for our safety. Following the Club Prayer, Patti presented the lesson, “Online Seniors: A Quick-Guide for Staying Safe & Sane Online.”
Becky served chocolate cake, mini muffins, apple pie, veggie tray, and nuts for dessert. Judy and Juanita had the lucky napkins and received the door prizes.
At our October 19 meeting, Ruth will be hostess at the Extension Office. Juanita will have the health and safety and “Everyday Gardening for Everyone” lessons.
Friends Too Homemakers Club
The Friends Too Homemakers Club met at 1 p.m. September 21 at the home of Betty Gold in Greensburg. Susie Case was a guest and Angela Carmony became a member. President Diane Paris led the pledge to the flag followed by the Homemaker's Creed. The inspirational moment was "Monster the Gold Fish" from Luke 10:27-37 by Kay Hineman. Roll call was answered by a favorite vegetable or fruit. Secretary Dorothy Mahan gave the secretary's report. Treasurer Sheilah Link gave the treasurer's report.
The club made a donation to the Link Observatory in memory of Sheilah's husband, Goethe Stone Link, Jr.
Diane reported on Achievement Night. The October 1 county tour is with a luncheon at Ertel's Bistro & Winery and a tour of Three Points Fiber Mill near Sunman.
The club had several who brought show and tell items, which were quite interesting. Betty was thanked for the delicious refreshments.
The next get together will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, with Linda Chandler. Anyone is welcome to join us.
For more information contact Diane at 317-695-8038.
