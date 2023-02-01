Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
Six members of the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. January 18 at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting with Diann Reisman presiding.
Following the Creed and Pledge to the Flag, Theresa Ripperger gave the Thought of the Month with the message of the importance of being of service to someone in need. Patsy Harmeyer gave the history and meaning of the 12 Days of Christmas.
Members answered roll call by telling if they are working on any special crafts or projects during these cold winter months. Secretary Paulette Duerstock read the minutes from November and December; Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Happy Birthday was sung for Rosemary Schroeder who celebrated her 101st birthday on January 1. Everyone joined in singing the Song of the Month “Sleigh Ride.”
For the Health and Safety lesson, Theresa Ripperger read an article titled “Test your Bone IQ.” Do you know which bone is the strongest bone in your body? The femur. What bone gets fractured the most often? The clavicle. How many bones are in your head? 22 bones in your skull work together to protect your brain and to support the muscles and structures of your face. We also learned what’s the smallest bone in our body, what part of your body is the boniest, how many bones are in your body, and why are my bones making all these noises.
For Cultural Arts Patsy brought in a book which detailed many of the events in the life of Pope John Paul II.
Diann won the 50/50.
For refreshments Paulette served homemade cherry pie and apple juice.
The meeting concluded with singing the Homemakers Prayer.
Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. February 15 at the Senior Center.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. January 18 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Bertha Head, hostess, offered devotions by reading from Breakfast with God, “Spreading Kindness as an Organization.” She included a “To Be List” for which we requested copies. For cultural arts, she read from a book of letters written to the President of the United States along with a response. It was very interesting.
Becky Hadler read the Thought of the Month, “Be of Service. Whether you make yourself available to a friend or co-worker, or you make time every month to do volunteer work, there is nothing that harvests more of a feeling of empowerment than being of service to someone in need.” Bertha led in the Song of the Month, “Sleigh Ride.” Eight members answered roll by stating what crafts or projects we have been doing during these cold winter months. We sang a belated “Happy Birthday” to Celia Grise and Juanita Israel for their December birthdays.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for November, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
We were sorry to lose Viola Minning as one of our members. Several of us attended her visitation at New Point Christian Church. Juanita passed around her newspaper obituary for those who had not already seen it.
We discussed the Christmas party held December 14. Seven members and one guest, Marilyn Hadler, were present. We enjoyed fried chicken and the sides prepared by members. We played two games provided by Bertha. Patti Leitgabel and Judy Kessens were the winners. Isabelle gave each of us one of her handmade ornaments.
In lieu of a Homemaker’s lesson, Celia Grise will be teaching us as one-room school students at our March meeting. March 20 will be the Spring District meeting at the Brown County Fair Grounds, green exhibit building. Registration will begin at 9:30 and lunch will be $15.00. April 20 at 6 p.m. will be International Night at the Adult Center. We will travel to Kenya under the direction of Linda and David Weigel.
For Health and Safety, Patti read “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” alternate uses for common household items such as vinegar, coffee filters, and baking soda. Following the Club Prayer, Bertha served sugar cream pie, using Viola’s famous recipe, and chips for dessert. Deloris Tays, Judy, Becky, and Isabelle received the door prizes.
For our February 15 meeting, Patti will be hostess at the Extension Office. Isabelle will give the Health & Safety and Homemaker lessons.
