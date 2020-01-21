Night Extension Homemakers
The Night Club met at the home of Joan Greiwe for the January meeting with Janet Hagerty assisting.
Linda Weigel opened the meeting with the Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
Joan led memebers in praying the “Hail Mary”, and Janet Bedel led the song of the month, “Tell Me Why” as well as giving the treasurer’s report. Also, “Happy Birthday” wishes went to Linda and Loretta Macyauski.
Answers to the Roll Call question, “ How do you fill your time?” were as follows: riding snow mobiles, playing cards, quilting, knitting/crocheting, reading, bird watching, playing the piano, putting together a 20,000 piece puzzle.
The following topics were discussed. Winter preparedness, the Home and Family Conference times(June 1-3, 2020), the 2020 Decatur County Fair times(July 9-15), International Night will be on March 17, 2020, and the “Steps to Success” scholarship (apply by May 1). Linda will be attending the upcoming Decatur County Council meeting on January 27.
Cultural Arts: Joan discussed how to paint a pine tree painting using different brush strokes as well as a toothbrush to splatter drops of paint for snow.
Health/Safety: Janet B. reported to watch for checks and other information taken from your mailbox. Be cautious with what you put in the mailbox.
Lesson on The Brain was given by Cathy Fogle: Use it or lose it! Neurons send signals to one another, and they communicate with each another. If a brain cell is not used or does not communicate with the cell next door, the brain cell can lose its function. Playing games is one of the ways to help brain cells stay active. We played a one minute “Brain Game” called “Incomprehensible.” How many words can you make in one minute?
The winners of the EMOJI holiday game were Cathy and Janet H. Joan won the Mystery Box prize. The hostess prize went to Loretta.
The next meeting will be at Painting the Town on February 5 at 6:30. Cathy and Bessie Ploeger are hostesses.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the First Baptist Church on January 15 at 1 p.m. with Bertha Head as hostess. Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Bertha gave devotions called “Living Well.” Patti Leitgabel read the Thought of the Month, and Viola Minning led in the Song of the Month, “Tell Me Why.”
Eleven members answered roll by stating how we spend our time on these cold winter days. Juanita Israel gave the secretary’s reports for November and December, and Bertha Head gave the treasurer’s report.
For Cultural Arts, Bertha showed us an album she prepared containing original newspaper clippings and death cards for several of her family members. She read the clipping of her parents’ wedding announcement from Feb. 11, 1942.
For old business, we announced that eight members and one guest, Marilyn Hadler, attended our Christmas party at the Crossroads Restaurant in Versailles on December 18. We collected $45 in lieu of a gift exchange, and Judy Kessens delivered the money to the Edelweis House. She read a thank you note from them.
Isabelle collected our volunteer hours which she will report at the next council meeting on January 27. Isabelle will be setting up our first shorts sewing date for the last of April.
We discussed International Night on March 17 and will finalize details at the February meeting. For health and safety, Isabelle read “50 Food Facts to Help You Live Longer.” This generated laughs and lots of discussion. Following the Club Prayer, Ruthann presented the lesson, “Medicines and You: A Guide for Older Adults.” Having worked as a nurse for many years, she added suggestions of her own.
Bertha served raspberry and apple pies, coated pretzels, and cashews for refreshments. Patti and Ruthann received the door prizes. Our next meeting will be February 19 at the New Point Community Center with Juanita and Judy as hostesses.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 10 a.m. on January 14 at St Mary’s small meeting room for their regular monthly meeting. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Diann read a page from “Finding Heaven from My Front Porch.”
Seven members answered roll call by telling how they fill their time on these cold winter days.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the November and December meetings. They were approved with one correction.
Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
All joined in singing Happy Birthday to Rosemary Schroeder and Teresa Horan. Then we sang the song of the month, “Tell Me Why.”
Upcoming events: The Extension Board Annual Meeting on January 16 at City Hall; International Night on March 13 at 6 p.m., tentatively at First Baptist Church featuring the country of Israel, aprons will be featured in the cultural arts exhibits; Home and Family Conference is June 1-3; Decatur County Fair is July 9-15.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy Harmeyer brought in a very small rosary and case which belonged to her mother.
For Health & Safety, Theresa Ripperger read an article “Easy on the Soda,” cut back or choose water instead; and another article titled ”Don’t Sweat and Text,” put your cell phone down and pay attention to avoid injury.
The lesson presented was on Diets – which are fads and which are sustainable.
The meeting was closed with singing the Club Prayer.
Refreshments consisted of pumpkin muffins and apple juice.
Our next meeting will be on February 19 at 6 p.m. at Morning Breeze. Diann and Paulette will present the lesson on making 6-sided snowflakes.
