Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met May 19 at the Senior Center with President Diann Reisman opening the meeting leading the Homemakers Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Patsy Harmeyer read a poem “God is Good” and Diann read a poem titled "Smiles Bless others.”
Alberta McQueen read the thought of the month about a mother’s love for her child.
Six members answered roll call by sharing a special memory of their mother.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the April meeting, and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
We were unsure of the melody to the the song of the month so we googled it and listened to Elvis Presley’s rendition of “Mama Liked the Roses." All joined in singing Happy Anniversary wishes to Diann Reisman and also to Theresa Ripperger.
The United Fund is in need of workers to help cut up strawberries for their Strawberry Festival on June 11. Six members from our club have volunteered to help.
The Decatur County Fair is July 8 to 15. Our club will be hostesses at the Farm and Home Building on July 13.
For Health & Safety, Theresa read an article on how stress affects you physically. It is normal to experience stress in response to certain situations, but when stress becomes chronic you might find yourself mentally and physically exhausted, unable to concentrate, feeling depressed or having increased anxiety. Some physical conditions impacted by stress may include muscle tension, headaches, heartburn, high blood pressure, rapid breathing and insomnia. When stress in more chronic, more serious issues can occur, such as type 2 diabetes, heart attack, strokes and weakened immune systems. Since you cannot avoid stress, it’s important to learn some coping strategies to help you manage your stress and feel better physical and mentally. Try exercising and being physically active, cooking, listening to music, crafting, playing with your children, meditating, set a consistent sleeping routine. As you adopt these behaviors, take note of how you feel before, during, and after, and see how these strategies help you manage your stress.
Also for Health & Safety, Diann shared with us how we can save on our prescriptions using the Good Rx cards that we received in the mail recently.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy brought in a collection of antique buttons for all to see.
We continued our lesson on house plants. Topics covered included water quality, soil and growing mixes, and sterilizing soil to reduce organisms and weeds.
Alberta McQueen won the 50/50. Paulette served refreshments of M&M cookies and apple juice.
The meeting concluded with the singing of our Homemakers Prayer.
Ours next meeting is our anniversary party at noon Tuesday, June 15, at Willow Leaves in Hope.
