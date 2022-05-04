50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. April 20 at the Extension Office. Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Juanita Israel, hostess, gave devotions from a 1919 Confirmation Examination booklet, reading various prayers for special events. For cultural arts, she showed us a relative’s booklet beginning in 1914, containing daily records of people who visited, when cattle were purchased or died, births, marriages, deaths, and much more. She read verses from the autograph section, then showed her own School Days Memory Album from New Point School for 1957 and read various verses. Some entries were familiar, and several were amusing.
Celia Grise read the Thought of the Month, “Very little is needed to make a happy life, it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” Bertha Head led the Song of the Month, “Singin’ in the Rain.” Ten members answered roll by stating what their Easter plans were. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Patti Leitgabel.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for March, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report. We passed around a thank you card from Cathy Curtis for the flowers and kindness shown at Lois Obermeyer’s passing.
Bertha finished collecting dues of $15. Connie Feuquay notified us that she will not be joining club for the upcoming year. We extended our best wishes and invited her to attend club whenever she is in the area.
Becky Hadler, Judy, Ruth Smith, Isabelle, Bertha, and Juanita attended International Night. Becky summarized our “trip” to Germany. Bertha, Isabelle, and Becky received door prizes. We enjoyed the meal and evening.
Isabelle announced that sewing day is May 6 at the Extension Office. Volunteers can come any part of the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and join in making boys’ shorts for the Operation Christmas Child boxes. All types of jobs are needed.
Following some discussion, Judy volunteered to be our new vice president. Becky presented the health and safety lesson, explaining that spending time with others can help our brain health. Following the Club Prayer, Judy gave the, “If the Shoe Fits…” lesson. For refreshments, Juanita served a cheesecake and peach upside-down-cake using recipes from long ago.
Our next meeting is at 1 p.m. May 18 at the Extension Office. Bertha will be hostess, Becky will give the health and safety report, and Isabelle will present the lesson.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.