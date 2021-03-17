Zeta Tau chapter of Psi Iota Xi
The March Social was hosted by Eleanor Columbe and Andrea Niedenthal. Members met at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie, which will be the site for the 2022 National Convention with Andrea as our National President.
Those present were Eleanor Columbe, Mary Ann Crisman, Angie Fette, Dana Fussner, Nicki Hall, Laura Jessup, Carolyn Logsdon, Suzy Mann, Susan Meer, Jane Niccum, Andrea Niedenthal, Barb Stiers, Brenda Sweet, Lisa Switzer, Julie Tackett, and Carolanna Yager. Valerie Helms Mejia, from Alpha Chapter toured with our group, also.
LaShanta Vaughn, tour guide, took us around the Center to see where all the activities will be at the 2022 National Convention of Psi Iota Xi. She and Andrea Niedenthal gave all of us information about the different areas that will be used. Before leaving, she had a gift bag and water for all of us. In the bag was a Horizon Convention Center notepad and pen, a mask, lens cleaning cloth, trail mix, raisins, candy.
Hannah McGee, Dana Fussner's daughter, took pictures for our 125th Convention: several whole group pictures (still and video), outside pictures with numbers 1, 2, and 5 balloons, among others. She will then put all pictures all together for a video. This video will be our chapter's invitation to the 2022 National Convention.
Members then went to Alpha Chapter's Bargain Box shop. Clothing, small appliances, glassware, and nicknacks are donated and are for sale. Alpha members were pleased with Zeta Tau members' purchases!
On to lunch at Casa Del Sol Mexican restaurant. We had an area just for our group. Three other Alpha members (Julie Bering, Julie Terhune, Becker Bly, and Shari Dixon) joined us. Our own member, Becky Knecht, came to have lunch with us. Eleanor Columbe had a favor for each sister which was a small bucket with ribbon tied on, filled with sweet candy, and a sign that said “PIX sisters are So Sweet!”
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. March 10 at the Extension Office with President Diann Reisman presiding. This was our first meeting since February 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For devotions, Diann read a prayer titled “Take Time.” Patsy Harmeyer gave the thought of the month, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” by Dr. Suess.
Roll call found seven members present who answered the question: “Will you wear green on St. Patrick’s Day”?
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the last meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
A bulletin from the Bread of Life was passed around for all to read.
Everyone enjoyed singing together the Song of the Month, “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.”
Four of our members attended the county-wide Extension Homemaker’s meeting Feb. 24 to discuss activities and projects coming up this year.
March 1 was sewing day at the Extension Office, and three of our members participated in cutting and sewing up gifts for the Spring District meeting. Decatur County is hosting the Spring District meeting March 25 at St. Mary’s Church meeting room. Registration begins at 9:30 and the meeting starts at 10. Box lunch is catered by the Rolling Pin and the cost for the day is $12.
International Night is scheduled for April 20 at First Baptist Church. Israel is the featured country and Sue Menefee will be the guest speaker. For Health & Safety we discussed the COVID vaccine and some possible side effects.
The Lesson “Medicines and You – A Guide for Older Adults” was discussed as well as proper disposal of unused medicines.
Volunteer community service hours were recorded. Irene won the 50/50 drawing, and Diann served fruit salad for refreshments.
Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. April 14 at the Greensburg Senior Center; the lesson will be on house plants.
Clinton Club
The ladies of Clinton Club met in February at El Reparo to celebrate the club's 85th anniversary.
Those enjoying a socially distanced meeting and meal were Bonita Hellmich, Katie Spreckelson, Connie Fruchtnicht, Barb Bohman, Marilyn Davis, Donna Flint, and Deb Griewe.
Agenda items discussed were that International Night and District Day are still being planned with more details forthcoming. There will be a meeting very soon to discuss Decatur County's Home Ec future. Contact Marilyn if you have ideas.
It was made known that the club gave a monetary donation to a local family for medical costs at Christmas time.
Reggie Osborn sent nuts she cracked for members. Donna passed out conversation hearts as a treat to all in attendance.
Marilyn led a Super Bowl Ad game with Barb, Bonita, and Deb each winning a prize. A fun Valentine's gift exchange was led by Katie providing heart facts trivia. Prepackaged goodie bags were given out by hosts Marilyn and Katie.
