The 50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Extension Office. Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Ruth Smith, hostess, gave devotions entitled “God’s Garden.” For cultural arts, she showed three recipe books used by her daughters when cooking at a young age. She also shared childhood dishes of her mother’s dated 1920 and her own dated 1945.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Mary Alice Smith. Celia Grise read the Thought of the Month, “We must learn to listen to what is being said, and not hear what we want to hear” by Rhonda Gales. Roll call was answered by nine members stating whether or not we did any canning or preserving this summer or fall. We sang the Song of the Month, “This Land Is Your Land,” led by Juanita Israel.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for September which was approved as read, and Bertha Head gave a treasurer’s report.
For old business, we reviewed Achievement Night. Judy Kessens, Ruthann Robertson, Bertha, Isabelle, Ruth, and Juanita attended. We enjoyed a box lunch followed by the program. Juanita was honored as the Homemaker of the Year for 2020, and Paulette Duerstock for 2021. Both were pleasantly surprised. Rita Hellmich gave an impressive display and discussion of many of the quilts she has made in the past 15-20 years. Our 50 Club received a certificate and recognition as having been a continuous club for 85 years.
Isabelle had the materials for the upcoming lessons, and we selected several. We will revisit the remaining selections at a future meeting.
For new business, we decided to have our annual Christmas party Dec. 15 at the Extension Office. Isabelle will purchase the fried, and the rest will be pitch-in style. We will eat at 1 p.m. It was announced that Retreat will be held at St. Mary’s meeting room on Nov. 11, a one-day event.
Isabelle gave the health and safety lesson “Distaste for Veggies Might Be Genetic” stating that twenty-five percent of people carry a gene that makes many vegetables taste bitter. She also read “Altruism Helps Pain.” Following the Club Prayer, she gave the lesson, “Take Calculated Risks and Conquer Your Fears.”
Ruth decorated the serving table with a fall theme and served cheese sticks, oatmeal cookies, and Reece cups for dessert. Ruthann and Juanita received door prizes for lucky plates.
Juanita will be hostess for our Nov. 17 meeting at the Extension Office, and Celia will give the health and safety report and the lesson. We will collect the in-lieu-of-grab-bag $5 for Christmas cheer at this meeting.
-Information provided.
