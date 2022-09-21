Zeta Tau
On Wednesday, September 14, 18 Zeta Tau members and a guest met at Eleanor Columbe's home with Judy Miller as cohost. They provided a tasty meal for members.
The meeting was opened by President Angie Fette. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were accepted.
Julie Tackett, corresponding secretary, read several non-action letters.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter's monthly reports. The Standing Rules were emailed to members.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. The Community Calendar committee has prepared the 2023 calendar and is waiting for the company to send them. Cards for a Cause are available for sale. They are pretty keepsake boxes of 30 beautiful handcrafted and printed cards for $30, making each card a $1. The Holiday box has 30 Christmas cards and 20 other holiday cards: $30 for 50 cards. What a deal! Message us on our Zeta Tau chapter Facebook page for more information and purchasing.
We will be having a fashion show at Cynthia's Hallmark in Greenfield at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 13. Tickets will be available next month.
Past National Presidents from Zeta Tau Andrea Niedenthal and Carolyn Logsdon will be traveling to Mt. Vernon, Ohio on Sunday, October 9. They will be attending the Downton Abbey fundraiser that the PIX chapter, Beta Upsilon, is putting on. Zeta Tau hosted the 2022 National Convention and has received many accolades for the great job!
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter's project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
Our next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Carolyn Logsdon's home with Susan Meer as cohost.
Clinton Club
We started our September 6 evening with a snack of cheese and sausage dip and chips, watermelon and cantaloupe, dirt pudding and candy prepared by our evening’s hostesses, Dorothy Mahan and Doris Richey.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting with the Pledge and the Homemaker’s Creed. Doris gave devotions. Thought of the Month was read by Barb. Roll Call was read and taken with 15 members in attendance. Song of the month was “School Days.” Happy Birthday was sung for Linda Volk. The minutes from the August meeting were reviewed; Rita Hellmich motioned to accept them. The treasurer’s report was given with no changes from last month.
OLD BUSINESS
Fair Committee – no open meeting has been held since the fair.
Achievement Night, October 20, 2022, 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 pm. Members may pay $15 if they plan to attend. Money and reservations are due by October 12 to Deb Greiwe. Location is the Greensburg Adult Center and theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Clinton Club members will be making dessert and a delicious meal will be catered. Marilyn has a game for the evening’s entertainment and we also discussed if we need another type of entertainment, or maybe to do Christmas carols? The Homemaker of the Year will be awarded that evening. Bonita will make up the program for the evening. Yardstick awards for the clubs will also be given that evening, along with awards for those members celebrating special years of being Extension Homemaker members.
Yardstick, club info, Homemaker of the Year nominations are due to Bonita at the Extension Office by October 1.
Marilyn passed out some of the hearts that she, Rita, and Bertha Head have been working on making for the “Scatter Kindness” project so that club members could hand them out.
Madison District Retreat is September 22, 2022, with registration at 9:30 and the program starting at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Church Gathering Room. Cost is $20 for the day which includes donuts, water and lunch. The theme is “Relaxation 22-Tutu.” Everyone should bring one nice item for the auction. Reservations were due to Marnie Carr by September 12. Forms were given out to a few members who needed them to register.
We discussed what our club might want to do for our Christmas dinner/meeting. We will bring ideas back to our October meeting.
For Health and Safety, Barb reminded everyone to watch out for farm equipment on the roads now that harvest will be beginning soon.
For Cultural Arts, Connie read “Goodbye Summer.” Nancy gave another brain game lesson on tangrams, and we had to practice copying a tangram with the cutout pieces we were given to replicate it.
Our October 4 meeting will be held at Linda Volk’s home at 6:30 p.m. The November 1 meeting is at Bonita Hellmich’s home with our club auction taking place, so plan to bring 1 or 2 nice items for the auction. We will have pizza and dessert.
Barb closed the meeting at 8 p.m. with the singing of the Club Prayer.
