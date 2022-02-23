Clinton Club
The Clinton Club met at 6 p.m. February 1.
February being the anniversary month for the Clinton Club, we met at The Beach Tiki Bar & Grill for our meeting and for dinner. There were nine members in attendance: Deb Greiwe, Connie Fruchtnicht, Donna Flint, Rita Hellmich, Regina Osborn, Bonita Hellmich, Katie Spreckleson, Marilyn Davis and Barb Bohman.
After we ordered our food, Barb began our meeting. Address labels were handed out so we could shower a past member, Marilyn Jackson, with birthday cards this month. Reggie Osborn is also celebrating a birthday this month.
Spring District Day is still scheduled for March 10 in Switzerland County, and is $15. International Night is being postponed (from March 15) until the end of April or beginning of May. No date has been set yet.
A silent food (and item) auction will be held again during the fair this year. The proceeds will be donated to support the Inclusion Park. If interested in donating, let Marilyn Davis know.
The lesson for this month was on Funeral Planning and Estate Planning. This was handed out to members to read through.
Bread of Life sent a flyer asking for donations for their turkey noodle dinner, which is March 3. Deb motioned that we donate $40 for them to purchase what they needed. Katie mentioned the North Decatur music program (parents) were looking for donations for the regional competition being held here in the county. Therefore, $40 will also be donated to them to support the music program. Marilyn seconded the motion and the motion was carried by all.
Extension Homemakers is looking for state officers, including a vice president, treasurer, president elect, and the Madison District representative. The Membership committee is pushing for new memberships. They want all counties to make a video to try and recruit members. This would be a fun video, kind of like a commercial for the county. They would like the video done by May 25.
The First Books for Kids program is still on hold due to Covid-19.
Home and Family Conference is scheduled for June 8 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. The special item for Cultural Arts this year is a lawn ornament, no larger than 12” x 16” or 16” x 12”.
We discussed the Open Class booklet for the fair and what categories and classes we have; if anyone has ideas for “antiques” please let Marilyn know. Also, we discussed coming up with an idea to go along with Decatur County’s 200th year anniversary. Connie gave a Cultural Art reading on “Cuddly Kewpies” about Kewpie dolls.
The meeting was adjourned after this. The meeting place for our next meeting will be decided at a later date.
