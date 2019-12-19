Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Dec. 3 at the K of C Hall for their annual Christmas party.
President Barb Bohman welcomed everyone and offered grace before a delicious meal. The meal was catered by Becky Everroad and consisted of roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, tossed salad, decorated Christmas cookies, Andes chocolate mints and assorted drinks.
Eighteen members attended with 12 guests: Janice Johnston, Jack Blasdel, George Chadwell, Lee Bohman, Dale Brancamp, Alan Flint, John Derheimer, Richard Fruchnicht, Fred Hellmich, Kaywin Lindsay, Jim Ponsler and Gary Schwering.
Marianne Ponsler provided each member a Christmas treat bag of goodies, and Regina Osborn had a bag of walnuts for each member.
Happy birthday was sung for Brianna Cummins and Marilyn Davis, and Happy Anniversary for Barb Brancamp and Ann Lindsay.
A gift exchange was enjoyed, and flower table centerpieces were awarded to Barb Bohman, Bonita Hellmich, Linda Volk, Marianne Ponsler, Nancy Derheimer, Barb Brancamp and Deb Greiwe.
Next meeting is Jan. 7, 2020 at the home of Linda Volk.
Merry Christmas wishes ended an enjoyable evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.