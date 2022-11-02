50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at at 1 p.m. October 19 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Ruth Smith, hostess, offered devotions from 31 Ministries called “Surrender Found at Rock Bottom.” For cultural arts, she displayed several board and other games that she played in her youth. We remembered and reminisced about several of them.
Deloris Tays read the Thought of the Month, “A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.” Bertha Head led in the Song of the Month, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.” Seven members answered roll by naming a favorite tree and stating why.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for September, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
Bertha, Judy Kessens, Patty Leitgabel, Becky Hadler, Isabelle, and Juanita attended Retreat on Thursday, September 22, at St. Mary’s Church. They had an enjoyable time and were happy to report that Retreat will be held at Camp Higher Ground next year. Achievement Night will be October 20 at the Greensburg Adult Center. Registration will begin at 5:30 and program to begin at 6 p.m. Ruth, Bertha, Judy, Deloris, Juanita, Celia Grise, and Isabelle plan to attend.
For Health and Safety, Juanita summarized “What Senior Citizens Should Know about Crime Prevention.” Following the Club Prayer, she presented the lesson, “Everyday Gardening for Everyone.” We discussed several sections in detail and lightly touched on the others. It is a good booklet to keep for further instructions, especially in the spring.
Ruth served cake, crackers and cheese, and candy for dessert. The serving table was decorated in a fall theme. Patti and Deloris had the lucky plates and received the door prizes.
At our November 16 meeting, Judy will be hostess at the Extension Office and will have the health and safety and Bertha the “Leave Your Excuses at the Door” lessons.
